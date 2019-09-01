People in the U.S. have filed a lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez, fell under the wheels of her car
In the US, a local resident filed a lawsuit addressed to Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The reason for this was that the man was under the wheels of cars celebrities, reports TMZ.
According to the victim, the incident took place in the fall of 2018. Then Jennifer Lopez and her partner were in the cabin of the Cadillac, taking the place of passengers. The driver of the car with the celebrities inside drove away from the restaurant, ran over to the man. Although the singer and her boyfriend behind the wheel were not the victim of the accident outraged that they asked the driver to be more careful on the road and did not stop after the incident to check on the well-being of the victim.
The plaintiff said that in consequence of the accident was received serious injury. He hopes to obtain compensation that will cover his treatment and compensate the damage.