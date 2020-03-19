People lose jobs, money and a roof over my head due coronavirus: stories of victims
Life on the planet stands still: billions of people are forced to hide in the houses. For many, this means loss of income and costs has not been canceled: bills, rent, the hunger and the credits do not go to quarantine. The looming crisis threatens the world with a surge of poverty. About it writes BBC.
Governments wonder how to avoid it. Some support banks and business: the UK, for example, promises of a loan under the state guarantees. Other people who have lost their jobs, or the entire population at once. US promises $1,000 every American, Hong Kong has already allocated $1300 7 million inhabitants.
Every government strives to write your recipe, but few managed to move from discussions and promises to the distribution of subsidies. Meanwhile, people are losing not only their comfort but also their loved ones, a job, an income and a roof over my head.
Of the actors in massage therapists
Actress Peter Chovancova from Brno (Czech Republic) still hopes that is scheduled for may rehearsal of a new play will take place. In the meantime, she is looking for part-time work: a teacher of Czech via Skype or a nurse.
“I already lost money for performances for school children in English. It was one of my main sources of income, says Peter. — Were registered as unemployed, and, of course, was to save”.
“No one asked you to watch the kids, and I don’t know, ask Lee, because of the quarantine. In my post on social networks about the lessons of the Czech responded foreigner,” she continues.
Colleagues of Petra acting workshop one by one find themselves in a similar situation: “Everyone solves problems differently. One colleague attended a course of massage and now hopes to earn it.”
Dear virus
In the beauty salon Travis Potter people lately diminished. Americans, especially the older ones, on the advice of the authorities wait out the epidemic at home and one after another refused the haircut, telling the Barber of Kentucky.
Most Travis fears of a prolonged quarantine and U.S. President Donald trump. He curses the President unprintable words for being slow and afraid that the epidemic will get out of control. Then life will stop for a long time.
“Sit and wait, when all of us will close, — he says. Hair stylists at risk, for us who are just not coming. I have two clients recently returned: one from Italy and another from the cruise.”
“Barbers are self — employed, we don’t need no unemployment benefits. What if someone else get sick? Insurance here things are in General very badly,” he laments.
In the US there is the state public health system and private medical insurance are available primarily working and elderly, and insurance only covers part of the costs, and even with it the average American spends thousands of dollars on medical care per year.
“I don’t have insurance because I do not fall in any of the privileged categories, and if I buy it myself, I will have to pay $5-10 thousand a year, before they begin to treat me for free,” says Travis.
The US authorities promised to compensate part of the costs of the sick Covid-19, however, help put only to those who have insurance.
“We have here in Kentucky free tests no. I heard the test for the coronavirus take almost a thousand dollars,” worries man.
Home alone with the kids
The services of Travis’s mind to take Natalie, but she’s trapped with two kids at home on the other side of the Atlantic. The Frenchwoman is not easy given the presidential order imposed isolation.
“Hair salons are closed. I think I’m becoming a Scarecrow,” jokes her.
The French system of social protection will give odds to most countries. Natalie works for a large cosmetics company, she has kept the salary, until the end of March she was “technically unemployed”. The government promises to help the business and people — for example, pay 15 days of forced leave to care for children while schools are closed.
But Natalie does not hurry to rejoice.
“I have one fear: if I get sick, the kids will stay here alone without me?” she says.
Loneliness and helplessness in the days of quarantine are particularly severe. Most of the neighbors Natalie at the apartment building on the outskirts of Bordeaux — the elderly, many long lonely. She can’t visit them because of the quarantine, but tries to maintain, making a phone call, offering help, asked how I was doing.
“Bad for them, they are very sad and disturbing” that’s what she learned from conversations with neighbors.
The elderly are asked not to leave the house. Others can — but only on strictly limited occasions. This is followed by the police, if that — fine. The other day Natalie went to the store, but one did not dare took a 16-year-old son.
The French are taking supermarkets by storm and bear the daily loss. Chronicles racing trucks and battle for the toilet paper fill the airwaves and social networks. Sellers do not know buyers: self-control, tact and sense of proportion vanished just a few days.
So the outing to the store for a locked French — not fun, but the forced, difficult and dangerous enterprise. And home kitchen quickly fills the mouth, not to mention the fact that takes quite a while, especially if there are children.
“To starve to death I’m not afraid. But the pasta I for a long time and won’t eat,” says Natalie.
Let her more fortunate than those who lost their jobs because of the quarantine, a portion of the proceeds she still lost. On semi-annual premium you can forget. In addition, the company temporarily does not pay for lunch, which is about 15% of her salary. Grace school canteen is closed, and the nutrition of children lay on the family budget. Hole in it is growing every day.
The only thing that is reduced — account. The mortgage, taxes, utilities.
Natalie hopes that the quarantine will be short-lived, but fears that the consequences will be serious in any way. Her company sells the goods not the first necessity, and surely sales will fall. And the whole economy will shrink, and people will become poorer.
To move in with your parents and start from scratch
The first crisis was the tourism industry, in which not fortunate to work with Richard.
“I’ve been selling ski tours in London. On Thursday I was fired, because all the resorts have closed,” he says.
Coronavirus threatens to deprive the tourism industry 50 million jobs. And with it is associated the entire working experience of Richard, and now he is afraid that he will have to start from scratch.
The promise of the authorities to maintain the business state guarantees on Bank loans not soothe him. Banks earn Commission, the company will stay afloat, but that won’t stop them from spending cuts.
“Even if my former Agency will get the credit, it is unlikely they’ll have me. Nothing special to sell, the market is dead,” he says.
“I wish the government supported people directly. I’m thousands of pounds in taxes and social charges paid during his career. And yet filed for benefits, looking for work and moved in with relatives to a little savings,” adds Richard unemployed.
