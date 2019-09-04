People lost everything: how to help victims of hurricane Dorian
The international Red Cross believes that hurricane Dorian has caused serious damage and destroyed 13,000 houses. Since it is difficult to contact people in the field, these figures are approximate.
The storm, which lasted over the island of Grand Bahama at the end of the day on Monday, tore roofs of buildings and flooded the streets.
When the storm passes, the Bahamas will need assistance, as do other towns in the way of him.
Here are some ways to help:
The city of Miami has established 16 drop-off points for donations. The city Commissioner hopes that in Miami, almost nothing will happen, people will donate what they bought in preparation for Dorian. They are asking for water, canned food and infant formula. Delivery will go to the Bahamas on Wednesday, weather permitting.
World-renowned chef Jose Andres is located in the Bahamas, getting ready to feed the people there. He hopes to be able to be in the affected areas tonight. If the kitchen will be destroyed, his World Central Kitchen will build a makeshift kitchen. World Central Kitchen is an organization, which is engaged in power after natural disasters.
List of organizations helping communities affected by hurricane Dorian can be found on the website CBSNews.com/DorianHelp.
Recall that hurricane Dorian invasion began on the East coast of Florida Tuesday night. Before hurricane category 2 devastated the Bahamas, destroying thousands of homes and leaving tens of thousands of people without drinking water.