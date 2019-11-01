‘People need to hear’: trump wants Americans to read the transcript of the conversation with Zelensky
The US President Donald trump said he was willing to read American citizens live transcript of a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. Writes about this RBC-Ukraine.
According to trump, the conversation with Zelensky was “good”, so he is going to read the transcript to the American people. Perhaps even read it live.
“It was a good phone conversation. Somehow I gather, sit, maybe it will be a chat by the fireplace in a live broadcast and read the transcript of the call, because people need to hear it,” said the US President.
Also, the White house stressed that this was not going to cooperate with representatives of the Democratic parties in the investigation of the case of impeachment. Trump has called the investigation Democrats “fraud” and “deceit.”
In the office of the President of Ukraine said that they would not publish the transcript of a telephone conversation Zelensky with trump, because the manner of publication of the transcript is not provided by laws of Ukraine.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Telephone conversation Zelensky and trump interested congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- An anonymous informant has stated in his complaint that the US was trying to hide the content of the conversation trump and Zelensky.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.