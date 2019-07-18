People wait in Moscow for Patriarch Kirill’s visit was blocked by the ambulance work
In the suburban town of Sergiev Posad enforcement authorities were not allowed to leave the call to the ambulances. The reason was the location of ambulance stations in the city centre on pioneer street, where just arrived train of the Patriarch. We will remind, in June the activists of the “Association of people’s resistance” threw smoke bombs the residence of the Patriarch in Moscow.
At this point, the calls were only three cars with the teams, and the remaining fourteen cars were locked in the Parking lot.
Video of the incident published in the Telegram.
The visit of Patriarch Kirill was associated with the opening of the Memorial complex “All the victims for their faith in Christ in the years of persecution and repression.” Safety of traffic on the surrounding streets, including the Pioneer, it was decided to block it.
Cyril is not the first time gets into a scandal in connection with their grandiose trips to Russia. So, the network got photos of the snipers, who accompanied the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in Norilsk. And the Easter employees of the state security was accompanied by a Russian priest during the festive “procession”.
