People who possess these 3 traits are the most attractive
Scientists have conducted many studies in order to bring the “formula of attraction”. Refuses, she is very simple!
The art of attractiveness is not only where people are literally attracted to someone physically, sexually or “romantically”.
Your incredible charm, vibrant personality and positive attitude to life – can be attractive for business partners and strangers. I guess another tool in order to conciliate others, and make new friends never hurt anyone.
In other words, your ability to attract people is highly beneficial in any field – it would wish. Therefore, it is important to know what personality traits and habits are universal attractive.
Scientists have conducted many studies in order to finally bring the “formula of attraction”. Refuses, she is very simple! In order to attract people, do not need to have some kind of supernatural powers!
So, here are 3 personality traits which are attractive for all:
A positive attitude
One of us loves nerds and always gloomy people? Not surprisingly, those who radiate a positive attitude and Outlook on life, like everything and always. They literally attract the people, wherever he appeared. Around them becomes lighter and more fun – that’s the reason that such people are always surrounded by a crowd of “fans and admirers”.
Besides the fact that optimists tend to live longer, they are also more successful professionally, more healthy mentally and physically.
Similarly, people who are kind and friendly, always more than popular in society.
Remember: everyone loves good and positive. People should see these traits, they are not reading your mind to see “light ray” behind your gloom or feigned indifference.
So practice a positive attitude towards life and the people you will attract.
Practice reasonable extroversion
Extroversion is the opposite of the word “introversion”: conversion of consciousness and focus on what is happening outside of us, around him.
Studies have confirmed that the appeal is really very much linked with physical attractiveness, but the extroverts there is one more trump card associated with the character. That is, people would rather prefer the person whose attention is directed towards others than the introvert-handsome.
“Extroverts are always more friends, they can love, be friends and chat. And that means they have more opportunities, they certainly will not fail to take advantage of in order to be happy,” writes psychologist and a doctor of philosophy Adrian Furnham.
Moreover, extroverts are also more likely to meet someone, to marry and have children. So beauty is good, but never underestimate the power of an open heart and friendly smile.
Want to please everyone and always stop to lock themselves in at least for a while. Will see how it will change your life for the better!
Confidence
Deep down, few of us always feels confident. Minutes of hesitation, doubt, confusion – happen at all. Perhaps that is why we are so attracted to confidence in other people. This quality in our friends, partners, colleagues – is one of the most attractive.
Confidence calms others, inspires confidence and enhances social status. By the way, according to a study conducted at the University of Arizona, both men and women, I think confidence is one of the most attractive features in a potential partner.