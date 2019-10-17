People will love: star Playboy intends to become the President of Croatia
The former Playboy model, 31-year-old Ava Karabatic declared intention to join the presidential race and to take part in presidential elections of Croatia, which is scheduled for 2020. Writes about this edition of Hello!
Ava promises to open the country’s borders to migrants to legalize marijuana and to provide all women with affordable and quality plastic surgery.
About his political plans and ambitions, the girl said in Instagram, having accompanied a post the Topless.
Also Karabatic wrote about that situation which is observed in Croatia, do not give her peace of mind.
“I can no longer watch bad things happen in my country. All blind, although there is no vision problems young people are leaving the country, the birth rate is falling” — lamenting the star of Playboy.
As recognized by Karabatic, the decision to compete for the presidential post for her was a spontaneous action, since the policy never stood for it in the first place, and the particular ambitions in this sphere at girls was not. According to Karabatic, her first love is sports, literature and art, and politics — for the second, but what is happening in her homeland could not leave her indifferent.
After the statement of the ava’s detractors saw in her act of ordinary black envy: last year at the world Cup in Russia, the whole world paid attention to the President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, with which the master of the Kremlin did not want to share the umbrella, and which was forced to get wet in the rain with Emmanuel Macron.
Then the name of Kalindi broke into global trends, and googled even those who are not strong either in politics or in football.
Perhaps it was then that ava Karabatic, bright blonde and the girl from the pages of Playboy come to mind: on the place of Kalindi may well be it.
Interestingly, the elections in Croatia will take place in the period from December 21, 2019 January 20, 2020. Ava Karabatic will face incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who is running for a second five-year term.
