People with diabetes are prone to development of cancer
People with diabetes are at increased risk of developing cancer, established the American researchers.
The publication Newsweek has published the arguments of scientific experts from the research center City of Hope, explaining the susceptibility of diabetics to cancer. According to the researchers, the problem of the relationship between diabetes and cancer is very complex. Experts describe it as “perpetual motion”.
According to scientists, high risk of cancer in diabetes occurs in Association with DNA damage, which in turn are caused by high glucose content in the blood.
“People with diabetes the DNA chain is more fragile, and also the least restored. This often leads to genomic instability, which can be a cause of cancer,” — said the American experts.
With the development of diabetes, the body becomes less sensitive to insulin, prompting the pancreas to produce even more. According to scientists, this hormone stimulates the growth of cells, which can lead to the formation of tumors.
In addition, excess adipose tissue, usually present in diabetic patients produce higher levels of adipokines, triggering inflammation which is a factor in the development of many diseases, including cancer.
According to the forecast of specialists, the number of people with cancer will increase worldwide due to the fact that will increase the number of diabetes sufferers.
“Ironically, some medicines that take cancer patients, increase the risk of diabetes, and this in turn increases the risk of cancer. Such is the destructive perpetual motion”, — said one of the researchers, Professor John Termini.