People with insomnia will help Fig

Japanese scientists have discovered that eating rice can help regain the quality of sleep people who suffer from its disorders.
According to the study, the report of which was published in the journal PLoS ONE, people, personal experience faced with insomnia, it is useful to eat with rice dishes. Researchers explain the hypnotic effect of rice on its ability to stimulate the body’s production of tryptophan — the amino acid that causes drowsiness. The brain converts tryptophan into serotonin and then into melatonin, causing sleep.
Experts analyzed data of annual medical examinations in 1848 men and women. Scientists were primarily interested in indicators that serve as parameters of quality of sleep, in particular, the amount of time required to fall asleep, sleep duration, complete night of rest, use of drugs, feeling for the next day. In the result, it was found: people who consumed more rice, measures on a scale of best sleep – they sleep very well.
At the same time, the study showed that drinking at dinner, pasta and noodles, unlike rice, can be a precipitating factor of insomnia.