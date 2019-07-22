“Perfect as Kim”: the Kardashian has thrilled fans of Frank swimwear split
Famous TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has published on the social network a new photo, where she poses reclining on the stern of the boat while on vacation in Costa Rica.
The picture shows the 38-year-old Kardashian “dressed” in a fancy swimsuit: black one bathing suit with large cut outs on the back and stomach.
Swimsuit barely covers her lush figure of a celebrity.
Members approved the choice of attire star and some female fans admitted that they have been looking for the same swimsuit model.
“I’m looking for a swimsuit everywhere!” commented on the Kim Kardashian one of the Network users. “I’m looking for a swimsuit everywhere!” — admitted one of them. “We all want a swimsuit, right?” — supported other. “This suit is just perfect! As Kim” — admired third. “It really suits you! It’s so hot!” agreed the fourth.
For several days publication, Kim has collected 4.5 million likes.
We will remind, not so long ago Kim in the fourth time became a mother. The couple had a son. Parents gave him the name of the Psalm. This child, as the youngest daughter of Chicago, for Kardashian and West took out a surrogate mother. To take such a step the couple had because of health problems in the model.
