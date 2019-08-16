‘Perfect execution’: in Alaska passed the secret testing of Israeli weapons
Alaska passed a secret test Israeli anti-missile system “Arrow-3” (“Strela-3”). They were carried out by the Israeli military in cooperation with the U.S. army.
About the successful test was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at himself in “Twitter” writes the BBC. He said that in trials were targets outside the Earth’s atmosphere.
“During three recent trials in Alaska, the system Arrow 3 to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere at unprecedented altitudes and speeds. Perfect execution! I would like to Express my deepest gratitude to the United States for this achievement for the benefit of our shared security”, — wrote to Netanyahu to“Twittere“.
In his comments, the Israeli Premier called the U.S. the great ally of Israel and said that the successful test demonstrated the ability of the complex “Arrow-3” to operate against ballistic missiles launched at Israel from Iran or from anywhere else.
He added that now the enemies will know that Israel is superior to them both defensively and in attack.
Missile system “Arrow-3” intercept targets at altitudes up to 100 km and is valid at distances from 400 to 2500 km.
It was developed by specialists of the Israeli aerospace industries with participation of the missile defense Agency and the Boeing Corporation.
According to representatives of the Israeli Ministry of defense, Alaska was chosen as a place for testing missile complex for a number of reasons — particularly during launches simulated interaction of the complex with the American system of detection of rockets.
About the testing in Alaska was declared after earlier this week, Iran tested a ballistic missile medium-range “Shahab-3”.
Israel and America historically have alliances who survived the crisis years of the Obama presidency, have intensified after the election of the President of the United States Donald trump.
We will remind that on December 6, 2017, the President of the United States Donald trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and urged the State Department to begin the process of moving the us Embassy from tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the opening of the Embassy in this city was timed to 70-th anniversary of the establishment of Israel.
Trump administration supports Israel on a range of issues — from confrontation with Iran and the position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The two countries actively cooperate in the sphere of defense technologies. So, in February, the US Department of defense announced plans to acquire Israeli missile system “Iron dome.”
It is used in Israel to intercept missiles short range, including protection from attacks from the Palestinian territories.