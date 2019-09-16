Perfect figure Naomi Campbell in sheer dress delighted fans
British supermodel Naomi Campbell made a splash on the London fashion Week. Celebrity staged fashion show Fashion For Relief, the proceeds of which will go to the charity Fund, established after hurricane Katrina in 2005, and then will be donated to the needy. Perfect figure Naomi Campbell in sheer dress delighted fans.
The supermodel greeted the guests in an incredibly open, transparent dress with black accents. Perfect figure, flat stomach, a spectacular bust and endlessly long legs Naomi Campbell did not leave the audience indifferent. The complement diamond jewelry and high-heeled shoes. However, this surprises from the famous “black Panther” is not over. Soon the supermodel appeared on the catwalk in coral fishnet outfit that didn’t hide some private parts of the star. Numerous guests of the show came from Naomi Campbell in delight. Fans can’t believe their darling 49 years, as it continues to surprise them with immortal beauty. On the show Fashion For Relief, there were other well-known representatives of the fashion industry, including Russian model Natalia Vodianova.
By the way, in one of his recent interview with Naomi Campbell admitted that confidence and love for his body she had found only years later. These feelings come with age. Model for a long time could not reconcile with his own body and refused to admit his unusual beauty. Leaving the catwalk, she is terribly worried and embarrassed, and to appear in Nude photo shoots for her at all was torture.