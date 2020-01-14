Performance fans Kiev “Dynamo” was in the top 3 best in the world in 2019 (photo)
Performance fans Kiev “Dynamo” before the match against Donetsk “Shakhtar” became the three best according to the fan portal ultras-tifo.net.
We will remind, before the match of the 3rd round of the Ukrainian Premier League, which took place on 10 August in Kiev ultras “Dynamo” thus reminded of the victory of the capital club on the same Shakhtar in Odessa in the match for the Supercup of Ukraine.
We add that the mood of the fans from Kyiv is not passed on to the team – “Dynamo” has conceded in that match 1:2.
First place in the ranking went to the performance the fans of the Hungarian “Ferencvaros”, who coached the Ukrainian expert Sergey Rebrov.
In second place – ultras Moroccan club Raja (Casablanca).