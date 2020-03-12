Performance for Russian and voyage to the bottom of the ocean: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area: March 13-15
What: St. Patrick’s Day: day party
When: Saturday, March 14, from 11:00
Where: Redford, 673 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Read more: Join the best daytime party in honor of St. Patrick’s Day in San Francisco! You will play three of the best DJ of the city. Also throughout the day guests will be treated to special drinks in honor of this wonderful holiday.
Entrance to 12:00 – free.
Cost: free
What: Russian karaoke
When: Friday, March 13, from 21:00
Where: Neck of the Woods. 406 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
More info: This is a wonderful event for lovers of night life, especially for Russian-speaking residents of San Francisco. This Friday, March 13, you have the chance to go back and sing their favourite hits in a karaoke party in the club Neck of the Woods.
Cost: $10
What: Walking tour ‘Wonder Woman SF’
When: Sunday, March 15, from 13:00
Where: Kezar Pavilion, 755 Stanyan St., San Francisco, CA 94117
Read more: Hiking tours “Wonder Woman SF” pay tribute to the many women who have contributed to the legacy of San Francisco. Discover famous artists, revolutionaries, women politicians, athletes, artists and other impressive ladies who have contributed to the formation of this city.
This time the tour will take place in the Park “Golden gate”. You will learn stories of women who traveled to the Amazon, seeking to make a scientific discovery; the first woman to fly over the North pole, and other distinguished ladies.
The route is about 3 km, including steep hills, so dress comfortably.
To participate in the tour, you need to register in advance.
Cost: free
What: flower Show Macy’s ‘journey to the bottom of the ocean’
When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15
Where: Macy’s Union Square, 170 O’farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Read more: Annual Macy’s flower show is a stunning festival of flowers, food, art and music. The theme of the 74th exhibition entitled Voyage to Oceanum, the ocean.
Visitors to the flagship store of Macy’s in San Francisco will be able to immerse yourself in the vibrant worlds of deep sea and to visit special salons tropical plants. Guests will spend a great variety of entertainment in a nautical style.
Using floral landscaped gardens, the audience will get acquainted with the Kingdom of mermaids, life, sharks, jellyfish and red stars, and even see a sunken ship!
After an unforgettable show don’t forget to visit the gift shop 2020 Macy’s Flower Show.
Enjoy the show from 22 March to 5 April 2020.
This two-week exhibition is free to visitors during opening hours of the store.
Detailed information with phone 415-397-3333.
Cost: free
What: Meditation workshop ‘Healing and inner silence’
When: Saturday, March 14, from 10:00
Where: Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center 401 Baker Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Read more: Meditation workshop under the guidance Rajayoga Guided “Healing and inner peace” — will help you to meet with yourself, finding a sense of inner stability and strength. After the meeting you will feel a sense of calmness and well-being.
The event is suitable for both beginners and more experienced participants.
Cost: free.
What: free assistance in completing tax returns
When: Saturday, March 14, from 11:00
Where: Visitacion Valley Public Library 201 Leland Avenue
Read more: the Season of tax filing is in full swing. Volunteers from the organization Tax-Aid offers free help filling out tax forms to those residents of the Bay Area, whose annual income does not exceed 55 thousand dollars.
Bring social security number, W-2 form from all jobs in 2019 and all 1099 or 1098, information about the cost of care for children, cancelled check (to the account specified on it, will receive a tax refund if you are entitled), your tax return for the previous year (if you have one), form 1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C, confirming health insurance in the past year.
Address and appointment time in your County can be found on the website of the organization.
Cost: free.
What: visit to the Museum and library African-American art in Oakland
When: Saturday, March 14, from 16:00
Where: African American Museum and Library at Oakland, 659 14th Street, Oakland, CA 94612.
Read more: Take a tour of AAMLO (African American Museum and Library at Oakland) to learn about the specialized orientation of the library, view some exhibits from the archives and study the period of the presence of blacks in Auckland, presented in a series of frescoes of the “Journey to promise” artists Daniel Galeza and Patricia Montgomery. Then get the synapses long-term and short-term exhibitions, before heading to the self-guided tour of the galleries.
Cost: free.
What: a Russian play ‘Border of Life’ in Sacramento
When: Saturday, March 14, from 18:00
Where: Bryte Church 1000 Sacramento Avenue, West Sacramento, CA 95605
Read more: Theatrical production of “Border of life” tells the story of each of us about time and its values, and about how one day we find ourselves on the border of life, knowing that our time is up…
Cost: free.
What: Meditation in Grace Cathedral
When: Saturday, March 14, 19:45
Where: Grace Cathedral 1100 California Street San Francisco, CA 94108
Read more: Meditation in the Cathedral grace (Grace Cathedral) is a unique monthly event that takes place under the guidance of a yoga teacher and author Darren main.
Everyone is invited, regardless of level of training.
Cost: free.
What: Excursion in the Park ‘Golden Gate’
When: Sunday, March 15, from 9:30
Where: Golden Gate Park, 36th Avenue and JFK Drive, San Francisco, CA, USA, San Francisco, CA 94105
More: Although the lake region in the United States as Minnesota, but California also boasts a large number of reservoirs. With Golden gate Park there are 10 private lakes. During this tour you will visit nine of them and learn a lot about a city Park built on the sand dunes.
Participation is free, but requires registration.
Cost: from $0
What: Projection show Mesmerica 360
When: Sunday, March 15, from 18:30
Where: Chabot Space & Science Center, The Ask Jeeves Planetarium, 10000 Skyline Blvd. Oakland, CA 94619
Read more: Visual-musical journey Mesmerica 360 — it broadens the mind projection show. It is designed to relieve stress and is suitable for all age groups. Embark on a magical journey the whole family leaving your problems outside the door and immerse yourself in imaginary landscapes, awe-inspiring.
Cost: from $12
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
КультураFacebookVkontakte
bookmark