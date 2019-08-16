Performances in Russian and Indian parade: how to spend a weekend in new York city (August 16-18)
What: the Glass maze, Vessel
When: Friday-Sunday, 16-18 August
Where: Public Square and Gardens, Hudson Yards (neighborhood), Manhattan
More info: This is a unique observation deck, which is more like a maze. The diameter of the structure at the base of 15 meters, and the upper part was about 46 meters. All staircases are the same, which creates the impression that the staircase is infinite.
The maze includes 80 viewpoints, 154 flights of stairs and 2,500 steps. A steel base combined with glass walls, a maze in any weather looks very impressive, and the combination of various geometric shapes creates a memorable visual effect.
Cost: Free.
What: a Dance festival in battery
When: Friday-Saturday 16-17 August
Where: Robert F Wagner Jr. Park, Batterу and 1st Places, Manhattan, NY 10280
Read more: Batterу Dance Festival takes place in new York city for З8 year in a row, delighting residents and visitors of the city free daily dance performances from 19:00 to 21:00. The festival will culminate in a gala concert at The Schimmel Center on August 17, which involves both free and paid tickets.
Cost: $0-10.
What: Movie on the flight deck of the ship
When: Friday, August 16 from 17:00
Where: The Intrepid Sea, Air &West side of Manhattan on Pier 86, 12th Ave. & 46th Street New York, NY 10036
More info: This is a great opportunity to watch a movie under the stars on the flight deck of the ship. While watching, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the Hudson river and the city. Free entry in a queue, the number of places is limited, so better to come in advance. The show starts at sunset.
16 August, guests will see the film “Charlie and the chocolate factory”.
Cost: Free.
What: Fedor Chistyakov at the Festival accordionists
When: Friday, August 16 from 17:00
Where: Bryant Park, New York, 10018
Read more: Fedor Chistyakov — Soviet and Russian rock musician, composer, songwriter, accordionist and guitarist, leader and founder of the group “Zero” (1986-1999). Has the informal nickname of “Uncle Fedor”.
His unique manner of singing and the fact that he played the accordion, the instrument, unusual for rock music at the time, singled out the band among other rock bands, so she was often shown in Western films about the Russian rock. He is a composer, arranger, musician and multi-instrumentalist whose creative interests include rethinking the classics and create experimental instrumental music of many genres and styles.
Cost: Free.
What: fireworks on Coney island
When: Friday, August 16 21:45
Where: Surf Ave Coney Island, NY 11224
Read more: Every Friday from 21 June to 30 August on the waterfront Coney island you can see spectacular fireworks.
Best fireworks will be seen on the waterfront between 10th and 15th streets.
Cost: Free.
What: Summer Streets Festival
When: Saturday, August 17
Where: the streets of new York from the Brooklyn bridge to Central Park
Read more: Every summer the streets of new York from the Brooklyn bridge to Central Park turn into a pedestrian zone, which hosts concerts, games, competitions on obstacle courses, fitness classes and more.
This is one of my favorite festivals of the citizens, every year it is visited by over 300 thousand people. This year’s entertainment events are held the first three Saturdays of August.
Cost: Free.
What: Indian parade
When: Sunday, August 18 from 12:00.
Where: Madison Ave and 26th Street, New York NY
Read more: August 18th on Madison Avenue will host a Parade in honor of independence Day of India.
Parades are held annually since 1981, when many Indians living in USA, came together in new York to celebrate their identity as a nation, strengthen their social ties and to promote cultural exchange.
Parade in honor of India in America, is the largest in the world. India is a multicultural and multilingual country which able to create and maintain a sense of unity in a multinational environment. During and after the parade, the Mall, visitors can sample Indian food, get acquainted with the products of Indian industry, and then to join the cultural program, which invited special guests — singers, dancers and other known members of the Indian community.
Map of the parade route can be seen on the website.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert in the Botanical garden
When: Sunday, August 18 from 16:00
Where: Queens Botanical Garden 4350 Main Street Flushing, NY 11355
Read more: This summer concert under the open sky, where one of the most exciting bands of today — People of Earth — will take the stage for creating unforgettable memories amid stunning architecture and breathtaking sunsets.
Cost: $0-6.
What: Free film screening in the Park
When: Sunday, August 18 from 20:00
Where: Randall’s Island Park, 20 Randalls Island Park, New York, NY 10035
More: This annual event, which includes screenings of films suitable for viewing by the entire family. In addition, it offers free games and entertainment, and free popcorn.
On August 18, the audience will show the cartoon “Ralph against the Internet”.
Cost: Free.
What: Performances from the Russian art theatre
When: Sunday, August 18 from 20:00
Where: Pushkin Hall 165 West 86th Street New York, NY 10024
Read more: Russian art theatre presents two exciting love stories written by amazing writers: Nobel prize winner Ivan Bunin and provocative Nina Berberova.
The work of Ivan Bunin, “In Paris” tells the story of a short and bitter-sweet meeting of the ex-General of the old Imperial army, and Olga, a young woman working as a waitress in a Russian restaurant. When a chance encounter they momentarily find a sense of home in each other’s arms.
In the work of Nina Berberova “the Waiter and the slut” Tanya, the daughter of a celebrity from St. Petersburg, is now in Paris, where her husband dies in a psychiatric hospital, and she is forced to survive on food, paid by the fans male. When she gets older, her fans are becoming more and more grotesque, and she soon becomes trapped in a destructive romance with a waiter — a man she is gradually starting to hate.
Cost: $30.
