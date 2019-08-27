Perpetrator or victim? California police are investigating a complicated case
The parents of 15-year-old girl charged with the crime of hate your daughter’s boyfriend.
On Thursday evening, 22 August, 17-year-old victim told police that relatives of his girlfriend was keeping him against his will, exposing threats. The victim said that she visited the girl at her home in San Bruno, about 12 miles South of San Francisco. Family members arrived home around 2:30 in the morning. Then they saw the guy and attacked him.
The suspects — 46-year-old girl’s mother, Heidi Arguello, a 46-year-old Wilfredo Amaya’s stepfather and her biological father, 49-year-old Moisander Suarez. According to the guy, they kept him with a rope and threatened to kill him.
The girl’s parents also allegedly shouted racial slurs, causing the teenager is African American, believes that his race “is a motivating factor in the attack.” According to police, all the suspects are of Spanish origin.
Older sisters girls, Belkis and Katherine Gomez, argued that the guy he attacked their parents after they discovered he was hiding in the closet in the bedroom.
“They were so scared because they found someone in the closet. This guy kicked my stepfather and tried to kill him,” said Belkis Gomez.
Katherine Gomez reported that the young man had behaved very badly. He hit their mother, so they grabbed the rope to try to tie him up.
According to the sisters, the guy was not beaten by anyone, and accusations of racial insults “not true”. Police interviewed neighbors. One of them said that he heard the kid screamed in pain.
All three suspects were charged with committing several crimes of hate, including kidnapping, assault with a weapon and threats. They were arrested on Friday, August 23, and are in County San MATEO without the right to bail.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old girl under the care of foster care children.