“Persecution in Ukraine was not”: the mentioned Loboda Tina Karol Zelensky (video)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who previously said that he lives on three countries, said that in Ukraine, it is not persecuted, but “there were incidents” associated with some people.
This she shared in the new episode “beware, Sobchak!”
“Persecution was not, there were incidents that were organized by certain people”, — said the artist.
When Sobchak mentioned among the organizers of the singer Tina Karol, Loboda said: “We do not know. You say the rumors. It was one of the versions.”
She also noted that hopes of President Vladimir Zelensky. “I very much hope that Vladimir Zelensky everything will work”, — said the singer.
Recall that in Ukraine Loboda does not act for several years. However, she continues to sing at corporate events.
Also recall that the singer disclosed his secret, associated with Till Lindemann.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter