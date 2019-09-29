Personal bodyguard of the king of Saudi Arabia was shot during an argument (PHOTO)

Personal bodyguard of the king of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Brigadier General Abdul Aziz al-Fahm died in Jeddah as a result of gunshot wounds, reports TASS with reference to the channel “al Arabiya”. The TV channel did not specify when exactly the incident occurred.

Abdul Aziz al-Fahm worked with the Saudi monarchs for many years, was the personal bodyguard of the late king Abdullah (ruled in 2005 – 2015 years), then was guarded by king Salman, and was considered one of the best specialists in the world.

As reported by the official representative of the police Department of Mecca, General al-Fahm was shot and killed Saturday night in a friend’s house. According to the information received, the guard of the king went to Jeddah to visit a friend Turki bin Abdul Aziz al-Sabti. There he had a conflict with another guest named Mamdouh Ben Ali Meshaal al. After a quarrel Mamdouh left the house and returned with weapons indiscriminately on everyone who was in the house.

The General was severely wounded and died in hospital, injured two people, including the owner of the house and the Filipino worker.

When on a scene there has arrived police, the criminal refused to surrender and was shot by the police. Just in the shootout was wounded five police officers.