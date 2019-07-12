Personal experience: 28 reasons why I love new York city after Kiev
Faith Spiridonova, project Manager in “Taskombank”, visited almost 40 countries. And now she’s gone for two months in new York, not leaving this work. In the column for MC Today she talks than impressive new York, and celebrates its fundamental differences from Kiev.
Dreamed about a date with new York? No.
I just want relations, you know, like I’ve known 100 years. My desire was to immediately move in with him. And apparently, so determined and visualized that he called me to live.
So, I’m in new York for two months. This is the time, because I have a place to stay: housing is a huge expense. While here, I continue to work, now it’s just a remote mode. If someone thinks it’s cool, let’s debunk a myth: the difference 7 hours makes its own adjustments. I Wake up at 5 a.m. local time, and if there is something urgent and need from 9 a.m. to Kiev to be in service, then go somewhere in the 3 local.
But how cool to 32 to get into the city, where everything is open and love themselves for who they are! And even if you’re a little ashamed of the curves of the legs, teeth and all this stuff that’s not ideal (by the standards of the society in which you were raised), this town do not care. He looks completely different on your qualities and faces.
My new York is when:
If you ask “How are you?”, this does not mean that you need to dump all their problems. It’s just education, it’s so accepted.
When the store you say thank you, and you respond “It’s not problem”, it does not mean “no problem”, which means “I was not difficult to help you.”
When you’re on the subway opposite can see a girl with hairy legs and armpits and that’s OK — she is.
When walking around Manhattan, you meet a guy who dressed like a girl, but so stylish that any Kiev fashionista would be envious of.
When you don’t wash and go in the Laundry (like the movie!), spend 10 bucks and 1 hour of time for washing and drying. Therefore, it is possible to have one set of bed linen and some towels.
When a slice of pizza for $1 at the diner tastes better than in Italy.
When the road can go at a red light and nobody’s going to run you down or swear.
When the dog Walker makes from $ 15 per hour for one dog. And in this profession, it turns out, there is a career ladder.
When everything is measured in money, because everything in the credits. To agree with someone to meet, just walk, you need to arrange a time for almost 2 weeks because all think so, if this hour will hold just not working, you will lose money.
When any work is paid and valued. There’s no: “Oh, and help on friendship”.
When the ferry is public transport and is the same. By the way, subway, bus and ferry cost of 2.75$.
When one law for all, and the more you earn, the more taxes.
When the garbage needs to be sorted, and to get him the special services do not have time, because of this, the packages stack up on the curb, and at +32 °C formed the unreal stench.
When things are in good condition you can just take to a special shop under the house, and instead buy a brand new Levi’s for 8 bucks, or shoes Marc Jacobs over 40. And in a city of 300 thousand stores, where the range is simply dazzled, and from the attractive pricing emptied the card.
When you’re on the streets can feel yourself the hero of the film 1960s.
When being on Fifth Avenue, like you turn into an ant next to skyscrapers.
When the helicopters over head — it is a common thing.
When everyone who lives here, fanatically running around. The impression is that they are all preparing for the final marathon of his entire life.
When parks are filled with fireflies and squirrels.
When any of the branded items available to everyone. Yes, in special outlets, but available.
When a bottle of good wine – from $ 10.
When those who ran here from their countries and cities, admired the city and country.
When on independence Day patriotism through the roof, and six-year-old children exactly with the dates, know the history of this day.
When your level of English and accent do not care about anyone: he’s here at all different. By the way, teach themselves and children to explain why they need foreign languages.
When on Amazon you bought everything, even the potatoes. Parcels just left in the entrance on the ground floor.
When summer is at +29 °C you always want in the shower because the humidity is horrible.
When the cost of the tennis court in Central Park ($15 hour) is the same as in Kiev at the hem.
And my favorite: when Alex (smart home) — this is normal. You chat with her, and she’s very nice.
That’s all for now, I’ll go on another romantic date with my new York.