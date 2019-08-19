Personal experience: as an immigrant from Russia, was the defendant in a us court
A few months ago I had an accident my car flipped on the roof. Came a lot of police, fire trucks, ambulance. I thought I put up a great account. Fortunately, this did not happen — but the story does not end there.
Recently I received a letter with ominous red lettering, tells Arseniy Khristenko in your YouTube blog. When I opened the letter, it is very upset because… I was called to court. For the first time in my life!
As I went to the old car, somehow I decided: why should it make an insurance claim, I’m just going for a ride. But as it turned out, all a little different. In America, all arranged in such a manner that the money required for almost everything. And the car is one of the most expensive means of living. I understand that the money here are able to pump.
At first I thought it would be something like that, as I come to the military enlistment office in Moscow: I went to the window, reported that they did not want to serve in the army, and me behind. In fact, it was not so.
Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko
The issue price
The issue price was $ 900. I would have to pay in case of recognition of guilt. There is nothing to prove, because the rule is: if you were driving without insurance, you have to pay because you caused damage not only to themselves but also to the natural environment (I have spilled oil, etc.). I understand that the situation is problematic.
I chose a day when I will have the court — by the way, I choose not they, me. You can pay online or send in the envelope, but I decided to talk face to face with the man who was involved in my problem.
It’s the day of judgment. I went into a huge building, there was a bunch of people and security guards who were checking everyone as if we were at the airport. I asked the officer where I go, to defend one place, where it turned out that I need another. There I took the person I immediately started to explain that I am not guilty. I got defensive, like a child who got caught eating sweets instead of cereal. But this man just took my piece of paper, put a stamp and told me that I need to climb to the sixth floor.
I went up in the Elevator, went to the office and realized I have a hard time.
To meet the fears
I went into the room where there were about 50 people. In the center was a COP, he’s a security guard who took our documents and stacked in a pile. Behind him a real Desk, where there is a judicial process. There is, of course, was not all that you see in the movies, just standing computers, working woman and her assistant — I decided that it was the judge. I started pounding heart when I realized that I would have to communicate with her tete-a-tete and so I heard the rest, because it is a public place. My English is not too good, it is not enough to professionally hang from a fine of $ 900. So I felt real stress.
Have included a recording of 5 minutes people told about our rights. I decided that this is the usual boring part of the event, they say, let’s cut to the celebration. Looked at his colleagues in the fines: they are very carefully watched and recorded almost everything that was said. I was suspicious that they are so serious — the atmosphere was oppressive. I had hoped to come to negotiate and leave, besides, I had plans for the day.
The man who decided my fate
Then the most interesting, because come the judge — it was an Asian woman. I liked that the guy was Mexican, dark-skinned assistant, judge one: this is America, guys! She introduced herself and started to call people one by one. I thought they just give the papers and leave, but eventually everyone was forced to speak with the judge, pressing the microphone button. Each was the right choice: he could say “guilty”, “innocent” or ask to postpone the meeting. The idea is to delay the process could be several months — one of the girls the story dragged on since 2009. But I wanted to solve the issue immediately.
I decided to go into the hallway to talk to the guard and ask him for help. As soon as I said “Excuse me”, he walked away from me in a meter and a half in America, so it is accepted. It was strange to me that in the US everyone treated like I was a stranger, not like in Russia: “be Patient, son, it’s okay.” There is no such. I asked the security guard interpreter, but he said that with this question, I was late. However, I insisted on an interpreter, citing the fact that I’m a tourist and do not know the language.
Black helper called someone and asked if the building translator from Russian into English. I was told that he would come after 30 minutes. By this time everyone else had done to defend their rights and the judge went — why would she look at me when I can’t say anything in English? All this time, I talked to the guard and the translator didn’t come. I thought: why can’t I prove my innocence, if you are already 40 minutes talking to the security guard, who understands me and whom I understand?
The best defense is a good offense
I said that he intends to refuse the services of an interpreter. It was also very serious: the woman called in the same room, reported that the defendant refused the services of Russian-English interpreter, and called the judge. I always wanted to ask — what is so “cinematic”?
Come the judge once again asked about the translator and said a phrase that sounded as if the machine ran the clip of English words and gave all that in one go. Then she asked, “do You understand me?” — and I nodded. The judge offered to try to talk. I breathed the first stage is passed.
I told her my story: I’m a normal guy, came from a small town, really wanted to see your country, my accident was a big mistake, for which I am very ashamed. I guess I have to soften it. My hand was also played by the fact that I already had another car — this time with insurance. I’ve said it many times. She asked for a photo of overturned cars and a photo of insurance. The phone I gave her through security because they do not have the right to give up. She said that photo really looks like an accident, and made sure that insurance. Apparently, it saved me.
The judgement and the sentence
The judge left, not voicing the verdict — I didn’t understand why. Decided that she will have someone to call, some reference books to thumb through, like in the movies.
In the end I gave the letter which I still have. It says that I am justified, and I will have to pay only $ 25, which I immediately did.
For me it was a huge stress. Remember that the lack of insurance in America is really bad. Better to live by the rules of the country in which you arrive.