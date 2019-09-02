Personal experience: as parents in the United States are preparing your child for school and how much it costs
Back in June we — the parents — got a folder of papers with the recommendations of the school and to work with their child at home to prepare five children for school. The biggest challenge was fastening the buttons on mastering this skill that took several weeks of hard work. But it all starts, of course, not with buttons, but with school choice.
Specially for Voice of America Yarina Matviychuk tells us about his experience of preparing the child for the first day in American school.
Write their name, know the names of the months and seasons, to buttons — these and other skills should master 5-year-old child in the US before going to school. From the age of five — with zero class (kindergarten) — in the United States starts secondary school.
What skills should American child in 5 years: expectations of the school
- Alphabet: Recognize capital and small letters of the alphabet
- Toilet: the toilet on his Own again
- The concept of the printed word: he Knows how to read a book and follow the words
- Diligence: Ability to respond to complex tasks
- Power: Can unpack and pack your lunch
- Friendliness: Communicating with classmates in a positive way
- Dressing: Can independently dress and undress
- Writing: Can write their name, large letters
- Independence: Can independently handle tasks
- Level voices: Can you control your voice
- Pronunciation: Can pronounce the sound of letters
- Kindness: Kind to others, know how to share
- Concentration: Can concentrate on task for 5-10 minutes
- Name recognition: Can recognize his written name and surname
- Optimism Wants to go to school
- Care: Able to pay attention to the teacher or activities
- Hearing: Able to quietly listen to
- Rhyme: Recognize rhyming words
- Scissors: Knows how to hold the scissors and cutting straight lines
- Line: Can trace straight and curved lines
- Request: Can follow instructions in steps 1-2
- Answers: to answer the questions
- Patience: Could patiently stand in the queue
- Calendar: Know the names of the months and seasons
- Desire to learn: He likes to be in school and learning new
- Buttons: Can fasten buttons and zippers
School choice
School education in the US is compulsory and free. If parents do not like/does not fit public school, they can choose a private educational institution. In this training, according to the National Center for educational statistics, will cost an average of 8 to 13 thousand dollars a year.
As a rule, families with children of school or preschool age and even a young couple, buying a house, consider what school district assigned them a potential new home or apartment. The child can go to public school only place of residence.
In addition, choosing a new home or making the choice between public and private school, families often base the school ratings. They are as States, and specialized public organizations, considering the following criteria:
- academic knowledge students in the school (reading speed, math skills, worldview);
- school security (how well it is equipped, how many and in what condition the gyms, lunch room, toilets, what mugs and sections offer children);
- awards (recognition of school teachers or state, country).
In the descriptions of the ratings reflects the percentage by race, and added the geographical map of the district, where live the children who attend this school.
If the rating is insufficient for a final decision, you can always book a tour of the school.
During this tour parents communicate with the teachers, the Director, you can attend the lesson and to see the school from the inside. Without an appointment you cannot come and to consider the school. Tour can be booked at any time by phone, even six months before the start of your child’s learning.
No less important criterion when choosing a school are the reviews and experiences of parents whose children have studied in this school. Here is the way: Internet, interviews with neighbors, friends.
Familiarity with the school
If you have decided where your child will learn his first acquaintance with the school will be a tour that you booked or are you still going to order. This is optional, but very helpful for parents.
Administration each school offers its own program of meeting new students and their families. In our case, the Director of the school periodically sends emails to parents with school news. First we got an email from the Director of the school in may with a proposal to meet and get to know.
During the summer school we have appointed four meetings. They are voluntary, not all families respond to these invitations, but such meetings are quite informative for parents and for teachers.
- First meeting — June
Meeting at the site only for parents with children 5 years of age, so that future students and their parents met and found a contact. Mainly in classrooms of 25-30 students.
- Second meeting — July
The headmaster and the teachers invited the parents of all the grades of elementary school (1-5 class). The event is held on the street at the initiative of the parent Committee. Children play on the Playground, some of them my child already knows after the first meeting.
Close to playgrounds — the van-ice cream freezer, and next to it is fried popcorn. These Goodies — for kids and adults — financed from the budget of the parent Committee.
The headmaster and teachers in an informal setting talking individually with parents and with children. At the same meeting PTA school tells about their work/plans, and also invites/writes to the Committee of the new parents desire.
- Third meeting — August
This kind of school briefing for parents (without children) in the evening. Parents at this meeting to get acquainted with the school program. Here they learn that within two weeks of their five-year plan needs to present in class their own “research” that over the next year the child will begin to read a bit to write, to measure, to use a computer.
Teachers tell parents how does the school day, lunchtime, trips, assessment of knowledge and skills of students during the year, communication with the teacher. And that child can not miss more than 14 days of schooling without an important reason.
Here also parents offer to volunteer at school. For example, to help the school staff during lunch, a half-hour break or after school to work in the library.
Those who agreed to become a volunteer, must undergo a mandatory training on “Recognition among children signs of neglect or violence.”
- The fourth and final meeting
This kind of “open day” for parents, relatives, students, teachers. With ice cream and a tour.
At this meeting, children show their classes, gymnasium, dining hall, students meet with their teacher and classmates. It reminded me a couple of “First call” in Ukraine, but without building in the schoolyard and official speeches.
The first call
In the US there is a solemn ruler on the first day of school. And the first day of the school year — not necessarily the first of September.
As a rule, each school district in the state decides when the school year starts. A lot of American schools have begun training in August or even late July. Traditionally, most schools started the school year on the second day after labor Day (Labor Day), celebrated on the first Monday of September. For example, we go to school September 4 (Tuesday).
Students do not carry flowers to the teachers, don’t dress festive. First day at school — the regular school day.
School shopping
According to the company Deloitte Services, school costs for parents per child in the United States amount to an average of $ 510. This means clothes, shoes, stationery, equipment. Each school usually offers a list of recommended things for school.
My friend from new York Svetlana Sisuk mother of 5-year-old boy, has estimated that their school expenses coincide with statistics.
In our case, the school website published a list of recommended supplies for students of different classes. For five need some: backpack, glue, crayons, markers, simple and colored pencils, and headphones.
A list of Svetlana Sisuk from new York
Stationery
- Colored pencils Crayola — 3 pack
- Crayola markers — 2 packs
- Crayola watercolor paints — 1 pack
- Notebooks — 3 pieces
- Plastic folders — 8 pieces
- Pencils — 2 packs
- Adhesive tape — 1 roll
- Index cards — 2 packs
- Glue stick — 6 pieces
- The liquid glue — 2 bottles
- Colored paper — 2 packages
- Erasers — 2 packs
- Paper — 2 packages
Other:
- Sanitizer for hands — 1 bottle
- Wipes — 1 pack
- Antibacterial wipes — 4 container
- Paper towels — 4 rolls
- Paper napkins — 4 packs
- Liquid hand soap — 4 bottles
Price: $111,00 for the whole set.
On corruption it is not because things are bought by parents at any store or online.
Each school determines the needs of its students. Some parents receive a very detailed list of stationery with brand names.
This is usually done to ensure that all children in the class have the same pencils and notebooks, so no one was considered “better-worse”. In addition, teachers usually know, what brand of scissors cut well and safe for the baby. For example, the headphones in our school should cost no more than $20, as recommended by the school.
Stationery for the whole year ahead parents bring to the first day of school (or earlier). In our case, each student in the class has its own signed box where folded herhis set.
Most office supplies — do not require but recommend to bring. The school has not announced publicly who brought and who is not.
Sometimes folding backpacks with all the school supplies takes on a parent Committee, which thus saves parents time and conduct various activities/events earns on the needs of the school.
My colleague Tatyana Vorozhko (mother of fifth-grader) tells that in the summer they buy son a new backpack and shoes. The rest is bought on the school website. It takes just a few seconds, and all necessary pens, sketchbooks and other supplies are on the Desk of the student on the first day of the school year.
Elementary school students in most public schools do not wear school uniform. The main rule is that clothing and shoes were comfortable. In our case, teachers had one request: that the kids not wear flip flops to school because they are uncomfortable to run.
Lunch each student brings from home or buy in the cafeteria. The average lunch costs $2,55 every time students pay for a meal card, which parents once a month join.
In General, if you compare back to school in Ukraine and the U.S., American teachers (at least in elementary school) is much more intense contact with the parents is meetings, emails, tours, volunteering, parenting advice. So parents feel more like part of the learning process.
A part of this for them is not required, but very helpful. In addition, frequent meetings before the academic year provide a less stressful start learning for both children and their parents.