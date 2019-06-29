Personal experience: how does medical cannabis on your body
Medical marijuana is used to treat or arrest the symptoms of certain diseases. The controversy surrounding the appropriateness of the use of cannabis still going. Scientists still disagree about how marijuana does more good or harm. About your experience with medical cannabis said Ilona wojtowicz blog for Voice of America.
Hereinafter in the first person.
CBD or CBD — a phenomenon in the field of medical cannabis, which is spreading faster than research. In the US it is increasingly seen as a panacea for a number of diseases.
In many cities, particularly in the Washington, CBD open offer in bars and cafes, food and specialized stores. YouTube — thousands of reviews and positive reviews. Users tell you how extract cannabis improved sleep, help with stress, panic attacks, chronic pain or treatment of acne. Last me and bribed.
I decided to experiment with a “magic infusion” after years of struggling with problem skin.
Of all the brands, of which there seem to be countless, I stopped on one that answered the stated industry signs of quality and, above all, they were not forbidden by the law of narcotic substances. The oil is recommended to be taken both internally and applied to the skin twice a day, starting with a small dose and gradually increasing it for two weeks to see what impact it has on the body.
What is CBD?
There are two varieties of cannabis: marijuana and hemp. In contrast to the more well-known component of marijuana is THC — tetrahydrocannabinol, which the U.S. government believes the drug of first category on a level with heroin and cocaine, CBD — cannabidiol that is of nasihatname component of cannabis that does not Eclipse the consciousness. In cannabis the concentration of THC higher CBD. And hemp — on the contrary.
In 2018, the farm bill legalized hemp on the Federal level, lowering it to the fifth category of drugs on a scale addiction.
Under the new system, hemp must not contain more than 0.3% THC. Any variety of cannabis, which exceeded the concentration considered to be marijuana.
So far scientists know about the healing properties of the extract?
The effects of the extract is very broad. Scientists explain this “anti-inflammatory effect”, which is typical for drugs of plant origin. At the molecular level, scientists explain it this way: the human brain produces its cannabidiol, it is combined with karabiberim receptors in the case of injury, helping the body to overcome pain or irritation. The introduction of additional, external cannabidiol in the form of extract enhances this calming effect, and in particular, potentially can “calm troubled skin.”
In addition, CBD interacts with many body systems — from a combination with the serotonin receptor responsible for the “good mood” to stimulate the receptors which calm the nervous system. Scientists call this property “full body massage”.
Cannabidiol in modern medicine
For decades on CBD in the United States rely, people suffering from epileptic seizures. In this area there have been many studies that have convinced the Management on control over foodstuff and drug administration (FDA) to approve the first drug for epilepsy based on CBD (Epidiolex) in June 2018, which actually became the catalyst for Federal decriminalization of cannabis.
This step led to promotion and a more open study of the CBD.
As CBD has become part of pop culture
“Anxiety” is the most common psychological disorder in the United States.
To overcome the increasing stress of modern lifestyles, Americans are often looking for a quick fix. And the market is ready to meet hot demand for “therapeutic magic”. The global industry of anti-stress drugs is estimated at more than $ 4 trillion.
In my case “effect on the face” was not. I stopped taking the drugs at the recommended schedule in two weeks, without waiting for the end of the month. My decision has been influenced by fears of side effects because, as official regulation and research the side effects does not exist.
But I decided to take the drops only once a day — if you couldn’t sleep or in the morning before starting work, to make it easier to perceive a stressful situation. For me personally, sedative eye drops fluctuated depending on how busy the day was, or what was the dose. And it wasn’t long.
Scientists do not have time to check out all the magical qualities attributed to the CBD, because the legislation at the state level and the Federal government still remains unsettled, everywhere there are different rules for the use of the extract.
Scientists claim that they have a lot of evidence of the enormous potential of CBD and require the government to regulate this fast-growing market and legislation to support such research.