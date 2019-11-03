Personal experience: how I raised my credit rating by 134 points in less than a year
Credit rating affects many factors of life in the United States. Laura Dan told the readers of Business Insider its history from “the bottom” and how she was able to improve the credit rating 134 points in less than a year.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Less than a year ago I was overweight and a lack of motivation, and the credit rating of 568 points. Credit Karma VantageScore and FICO is considered a rating of “poor”. I reached “my bottom” and has drastically changed the situation not only lost 30 pounds (13.6 kg), but increased their credit score by 134 points. Now it is 702 points. Here’s how I did it.
The process of raising my credit rating more than 100 points can be reduced to seven steps:
1. I checked the rating
In January the first thing I checked my credit cards, car loans, loans for graduate school and various personal debt. It looked like my credit card debt at the beginning of the year:
January 2019
- PNC Core: $ 6 323,57 — 4% per annum
- American Express: $ 4 520 — 21,49% per annum
- Bank of America: $ 3 012,58 — 22,74% per annum
- Chase Slate: $ 1 817,47 — of 24.74% per annum
- Best Buy: $ 1 580,76 from 26.99% APR
- PayPal MasterCard: $ 696 — 28,74% per annum
- Macy’s: $ 392,83 — 27,49% per annum
- Target RED Card: $ 244,51 to 24.9% APR
- Victoria’s Secret: $ of 41.21 from 26.99% APR
All together it was $ 18 628,93 (compared to my former high of $ 23 000).
October 2019
- PNC Core — $ 4 604 ($1 719,57 less)
- American Express — $ 228 ($4 292 less)
- Bank of America- $ 2671 (to $ 341,58 less)
- Chase Slate — $ 1524,60 (to $ 292,87 less)
- Best Buy — $ 1311 (to $ 269,76 less)
- PayPal MasterCard — $ 0 (of $ 696 less)
- Macy’s — $ 0 (of $ 392,83 less)
- Target RED Card — $ 0 (of $244,51 less)
- Victoria’s Secret — $ 63 (in $ 21,79 more)
The total amount of debt on my new credit card is $10 401,60 for 10 months I paid $ 8 227,33.
As far as my loan car, I paid her in may 2019.
Most of my debt is a loan for graduate school. At the beginning of the year the balance was $ 32 304,84, and currently the total is $ 31 918,58. Debt decreased by only $ 386,26.
2. I calculated the budget
Then my fiance helped me to put everything in Google Sheets: all the balances on my credit card, monthly bills and future expenses. He created formulas that show how many I have left after paying all my bills each month.
It changed the rules of the game. When I see everything in electronic form, it is easier for me to regulate my expenses. Knowing your goals and seeing the debts and expenses, I became more responsible.
3. I checked your credit rating
When I checked my credit rating on 10 January, it stood at 568 points. Ten months later he was up 134 points to 702. Half of those points came from the most amazing thing of all.
One day in may, I was accidentally looking at my Credit Karma app, when I noticed that I have a balance of $12 000 in an account Discover. I was scared since closed his account Discover more than ten years ago.
Operator Discover told me that I am an authorized user account that is a member of the family. They immediately removed me and the next day my credit rating increased by 50 points!
4. I am very serious about the salary
My company pays its employees once a month. As soon as I get paid, I proceed as follows:
- I put $1200 on my credit card.
- I determine how much I put on each card; that’s what I paid in October:
- $ 772 at American Express (21,49% per annum) — it was one of my biggest balances.
- $ 173 at staples Core (4% per annum). The only reason I’m not paying more, the low interest rate.
- $ 90 in favor of Bank of America (22,74%)
- $ 60 for the Chase Slate (of 24.74%)
- $ 55 at Best Buy (26,99%)
- I pay more than the minimum payment (at least a few dollars).
- I check the app Credit Karma at least once a month.
- I update the balance of your credit cards in Google Sheets that always motivates me to continue to put out their duty.
5. I became less to borrow
In February of this year, johnny came in Ramsey’Dave’s Financial Peace University. Then I stopped to borrow.
Even when I paid off several credit cards (Target, Macy’s and PayPal), I left my account active, to show creditors that I can be responsible for the loan, using only a small percentage of my total credit limits.
6. I increased the size of payments on my credit card
In 2018 I was monthly allocated $300 to pay off their credit cards. I increased the payment to $ 915 in February, then to $ 1,200 in June (after repaid your loan).
7. I was looking for part-time work
To pay $1200 a month on a credit card easy. Working freelance helped me to earn an additional $200 to $1200 dollars a month.
After a few years I want to buy a house, but with a low credit rating it is difficult.
Due to the above-mentioned seven steps my credit rating has improved like crazy. I’m hoping to be much closer to 850 points next year.