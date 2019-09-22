Personal experience: how to cheat tourists in the subway in new York
Tourists are often in big cities, deceiving, playing on their kindness. Channel levick in NY and other places on the “Zen.Yandex” describes a typical situation that happens every day on the subway in new York, which often “conducted” tourists.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Almost every time I fly away from new York, my flight departs from JFK (international airport named after John F. Kennedy). Quite often I get him from work on the subway, and along the way watch as crooks cynically bred simple-minded tourists. When I can, I even intervene, and explain to guests of our city that they are trying to cheat. It is not good that the last impression of tourists about new York was how they got the money naively.
You will also tell you — if you ever also to go to JFK on the subway, perhaps you this information is useful. And maybe your friends or relatives.
The fact is that new York does not happen to be one of those advanced cities where airport you can just take the metro. Instead, the metro connects JFK special automated train called the AirTrain. To get to the airport, take the metro to one of the two stations connected to this system and are there to make change.
The drive from Manhattan is about an hour and ten to twenty minutes, which is pretty good compared to a taxi, especially in case of congestion. I for example, always from Manhattan to JFK travel only on the subway, so reliable. (Once tried to fly a helicopter, but it was slightly faster).
Now, the scammers are waiting for their victims to make a transfer from subway to AirTrain. Imagine that you’re an average tourist who has checked out and is going to fly home. You push your suitcase through the turnstile to the subway exit, and then you are looking some girl or young man, insinuating and asking to give them a travel card Metrocard:
“You’re leaving, you this travel is not needed, and I, poor/unemployed/homeless/sick/pregnant/mother character (this part of the story may change) will be able to see his mother in the Bronx/sister in Queens/daughter in Brooklyn, etc.”
Metrocard is a system of cards for the metro (thank you, Captain Obvious!) And even if you are not going in the near future to return to NY, we should not give these crooks your card. It is likely you will need just a couple of minutes!
The fact that the AirTrain you need to pay extra on top of what you paid the fare on the subway. Now a one-way ticket costs $5 (despite the fact that the trip only takes 10 minutes, depending on your terminal). And the whole trick here is that this fare is only payable using the Metrocard. And if you, in a fit of generosity I’ll give you a couple of minutes will have to buy a new one, losing not only money, but also a modicum of faith in humanity.
Some tourists even asked suspiciously from these crooks, not if they need Metrocard for the train to the terminal. What these crooks blatantly lie that they need a completely different travel, ostensibly, the kind of Metrocard specifically designed only for the AirTrain. Many even show as “evidence” are two different cards, one of which actually says “AirTrain”.
Don’t believe them. Travel the new York public transport often look different, they can be painted anything, but in fact they are exactly the same. Any metro card has at least $5 will allow you to get to the AirTrain. But if the balance therein is less than five bucks, you can report to the rest, and save the difference.
Even if your Metrocard “on zero”, or is an unlimited MetroCard for a week (these often take visitors), have it is more profitable than to give. Unfortunately, the unlimited pass does not cover travel on the AirTrain, and not even give any discounts with the $5 ticket price. However, the presence of any Metrocard will allow you to avoid extra charges of $1 that a vending machine adds for buying new cards.
That is, giving “unnecessary” travel to the beggars at the exit of the subway, you are guaranteed to find yourself in the amount of from one to six dollars. They know it very well because to beg for these transplants is their profession. Why should they? Everything is very simple. Of course, to any sick grandmother/sister is hungry they will not go. Your pass will be immediately brought to bear in order to sell trips on the subway for cash. Often newly arrived tourists.
Don’t be fooled. Do not give your Metrocard a nasty crooks. Do not spoil at the end of their impressions of new York is the best city in the world!