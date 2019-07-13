Personal experience: how to save $8000 a year by using coupons
In 2009, Katie Hernandez graduated from College and are faced with the need to look for work and to return thousands of dollars of student loan in the midst of the economic crisis.
Today she owns a successful business on the Internet, and it has no debt on any loans, writes Time.
The secret to saving and financial success of this 31-year-old woman is known to our grandmothers the way you use coupons.
It all started with the fact that Hernandez and her fiancé Ernest wanted to reduce their costs, the woman decided that if they can cut them by 30%, their financial situation will improve dramatically. And coupons was one way to cut costs.
Hernandez not only among the Millennials who use coupons. They are no longer printed in Newspapers and placed on the site with the ability to store application specific, so it has become quite a popular method of saving among the youth of today.
On average, according to data CouponFollow, today, more than half of Millennials are looking for coupons online before buying anything. Another study conducted by PRRI showed that in 2016, 48% of Millennials used online coupons, it is even more than members of generation X (39%) and baby boomers (32%).
Of course, if you want the coupons really help you save sizeable family budget amount, it will be worth the effort. Hernandez, who maintains a blog about coupons on their website Kouponing with Katie, spends three hours a day in search of deals, which are then published on the website.
As Hernandez manages to save with coupons
Katie began to collect information about the coupons with the help of the TLC show “Extreme Couponing”, now this program do not show. It was immediately impressed with the large discounts that can be achieved with the help of coupons.
“At the moment, if we do not receive a discount of about 90% of the cost of the product, we do not buy”, — says the woman.
According to Hernandez, the trick is the combination of several sentences — for example, a discount from the store with coupons from the manufacturer. (Many large retailers allow buyers to combine at least one coupon issued by the store, with a coupon issued by the manufacturer. Check store policy concerning coupons on his website).
She then adds to these discounts and the possibility of obtaining a refund of the money spent on purchases. They offer apps like Ibotta or SavingStar. These programs have money back pay from few cents up to several dollars after you upload a receipt from the store. Through these applications, large retailers conduct marketing research. (To get the discount, you allow them to share their cost data.)
The result of this painstaking work was that Hernandez and her husband spend less than a dollar for many popular products and commodities.
Before Hernandez started to use coupons, their family spent an average of $ 800 a month on food and household items. Now they spend only about $ 100, considering the cost of a child and two Pets.
This allows them to save annually about 8 $ 400. Hernandez has paid his debt on a student loan to 2013 and now pays the mortgage and puts money into retirement accounts.
Of course, this way of saving is associated with some of the victims: sometimes you need to buy the product, which has not yet ended, as there is the discount; you can’t always choose the product of your favorite brand; you often have to purchase large portions of food, etc.
Six months after Hernandez began using coupons, her friends and colleagues were so impressed by her achievements that led her to undertake training in order to teach them this way of saving. By 2014, Hernandez formed his own group in Facebook called Kouponing With Katie, and by 2015 — a blog of the same name.
Although the group started at the local level, today it has almost 10,000 subscribers from all 50 US States.
She continues to work as an office Manager, a blog and a group, according to the girl, bring her extra income of a few thousand dollars a year.
According to Hernandez, there are several important things to remember, trying to get the most savings from coupons:
Pay attention to the independent brand, not the brands stores
Products of own brands the store is cheaper, but the maximum they can save about 30%. If you combine the manufacturer coupon with the store coupon, the savings can be up to 90%.
Don’t get attached to one brand
For maximum savings don’t only use one brand, buy products from those brands for which there are currently coupons.
Start slowly and be careful
Pay attention to the marking of the object, its weight, the validity of the coupon, additional conditions, otherwise at the time of purchase, the savings may not be as big as you expected, because some coupons you simply will not be able to use.