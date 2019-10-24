Personal experience: my first visit to an American McDonald’s
McDonald’s — an establishment that I have visited fewer times than the fingers on one hand. Well, they both exactly. It so happened that I was overcome with such indifference to this world-famous American brand that I can pass by not noticing it in the evening though had not eaten anything since morning.
It was April Saturday, but the weather had no pronounced signs of spring awakening, but I decided: it’s time to visit an event under the open sky of new York.
Without hesitation chose football. The fact that there is this game called soccer, I still remember from the English courses in Ukraine. To my surprise, in new York city options visit this game almost was not, not counting the match at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, whose program is one such event for the entire month. In search of company, I stopped at my new, fairly well-read American friend Narek, the football fanaticism, which, unfortunately, spared. He agreed to go when I realized that it is better to accompany me than to hear my nugene about as useful to unwind from the monotony of everyday life, attending such sports events.
That day passed international automobile exhibition, we decided to look in front of the football. The event is in its scale is unmatched. In Ukraine there is no such. Who never was and who is interested in the world of science and technology in the automotive industry, we strongly recommend to visit this exhibition. It is conducted once a year in April at the Convention center Jacob Aviza.
The match started at 13:00. Not to be late, we have deprived ourselves of participation in the test drive RAV 4 from Toyota and ran in the Bronx. Played New York City FC vs Orlando City. The day before I was on Ticketmaster trying to purchase tickets at $ 20 (excluding taxes). Purchase program were offered several options. Due to the presence of specific terms I did not want to risk buying a ticket over the Internet. It was decided to buy all over the place.
Arriving at the stadium 5 minutes before the start of the match, we rushed to the checkout.
As it turned out, those tickets that twenty — promotional and can only be purchased on the Internet. Our attempts to purchase tickets via smartphones was interrupted by the message that appears: “the Sale halted due to the fact that the match has begun.”
Near the stadium roamed middle-aged man dressed “in the classics of the genre” — in a black raincoat, a hat and sunglasses, despite the lack of sun. We approached him and the version that the speculator is confirmed. He offered price for the tickets is still less than if we bought them for the stock, together with taxes.
“Where is the guarantee that the tickets are not fake ? Why they are cheaper than those you can buy officially ? If permitted by the laws of the state of new York, buying and selling of tickets “from hands” at sports events? “— these questions made me hesitate. The mere presence of this type in the hat plunged me into a deep astonishment. Ever prior to arrival in the US, I would think that in this country so unceremoniously dealers in the eyes of the employees of the security system at the stadium and in the presence of several police cars from the facade of the stadium can trade “scarce tickets”.
Called never been to a football match and did not burn special desire to visit a match of little-known teams on the world football stage, especially in the circumstances. Much more interest he had aroused beside the stadium McDonald’s. Of course, to chant alone, I didn’t want to. As time went on, the crowd in front of the stadium is gradually resorbed.
The decision in favor of the first visit to an American McDonald’s outweighed by the fact that doubtful the ticket seller offered them for sale, starting from two pieces.
My first American McDonald’s — it was probably another of my local shock. Immediately after the entrance to the building blew something old-fashioned, untidy, dull and neglected. There the atmosphere filled my imagination familiar African motifs. The room was half full. We sat at a table, standing about halfway up, where you could see almost everything happening around.
Probably the only thing that somehow pleased with is the ability to see the online menu in your smartphone. In Ukraine is only implemented in newly opened or refurbished Macs, but, unlike here, the ordering occurs through special terminals called “kiosks”, rather than through the smartphone via the Internet.
Narek was studying the menu while I continued to examine the details of the interior. Our Ukrainian Poppies much cleaner and lighter than this, the “original” American. The sellers are local, mostly African-Americans, proved to be inactive, sleepy and not very friendly, which is absolutely not peculiar to the Americans, I usually was faced with the opposite situation.
Tables and chairs were more like the furniture in the waiting room of the average Ukrainian railway station, than the furniture of the establishments. In our Mac visitors are sitting on “the braids”, if not at the table. They are softer, more comfortable and more conducive for relaxation. Behind the bar chairs here, too, hard-coated, yet soft.
With this type of chairs in America, I first encountered in one of the colleges of Brooklyn.
Remember the company we went once to the pizzeria under the Italian flag, which is not far from the ocean, and instead alleged Italian chairs, lined in white cloth, awaited us welded together painted metal tables and chairs.
It looks like the design embodiment of the principle of “vandalism”. Not aesthetically pleasing, but practical and durable.
I started to see visitors, and then to eat quite perehotelos. I thought the book would have to persuade to leave this place. Therefore, he began to remember all the bad things that I know about the Bronx, McDonald’s, and that they are usually sold.
I have heard that there are in the new York region, where the power belongs not to the police, and African-American gangsters who bring its rules. The fact that I have personally checked, but before arriving in the States, I had read enough articles about the local life, remembering which began :
— And did you know that last year there a psycho so moved 90-year-old grandma who didn’t let him turn to the toilet that a month in the hospital lain?
— Where is “here”? asked Called, not taking his eyes from his smartphone. I continued:
— And even the year before in the Bronx, the police covered the seller, which in burgers stuffed cocaine.
“Of course he thinks I’m talking crap”, I thought and added :
— And a year earlier, a local homeless stabbed the seller bankovskogo McDonald’s.
I googled an article about the victim grandmother and showed it to will Call. He was surprised, it really is thought that all these events are the fruit of my fantasies. Then found confirmation on the Internet of two other facts. After the article about hamburgers cocaine eyes Narek took the form of a 5-penny coins, but when I read information about stabbed to the death of the seller, all steel metal the hryvnia.
I think that was enough to dissuade him to dine in this place, however, as it turned out, he had clicked the option “Pay” and we waited until we bring food. Waited a long time, a good half an hour. When I realized that can not wait, Narek walked up to the checkout, and only after that the local staff began to stir. Then I found the number of wipes is insufficient and another 5 minutes it took me to get through sellers-cashiers that move at his workplace is not much faster than mimes giving a presentation at Times Square.
In the Ukrainian McDonald’s is not the case: in the presence of large concentrations of people near the cash registers, free employee choice of order (the so-called tablet, which records the orders) to standing in line and taking orders. When placing the order is near the cash register, he can only pay and pick up your food.
Taste local Chicken McNuggets with World Famous Fries, I realized that the same food, but cooked in Macs in the capital or Deribasovskaya, you can still call it delicious. And if you compare with the Ukrainian burgers on offer in the Ukrainian branches of the global network in the days of national cuisine, then certainly our burgers taste better. They add the pork with mushroom sauce in a rye Burger and the pork in the marinade for a Burger made from wheat flour. In addition, in this period it is possible to order the potatoes “Po-selyanski”, and in the summer outside in the main bar, lemonade, and BlackBerry ice cream with blueberries.
What is unusual, except cocaine, you can find in an American McDonald burgers?
The situation that was in the Mac, the more encouraged the assimilation of food, and reverse the process. Near the door at the entrance stood an elderly African-American and wipes clean out the dirt from the soles of my shoes are crumbling; at the table, to the right of us was a visitor who was talking to himself, so much so that his monologue can hear everyone in the room.
I looked down at the floor and saw a “budget” tiles, laid out in the traditional method. “This is the Ukraine of the 1990s”, I thought. We have tile more expensive, bright, laid predominantly a labyrinth with an offset, of different sizes. Typical budget ceilings style Armstrong, familiar to me from the premises where made to accommodate Ukrainian state institutions, was already quite dusty. All of this was wound on the idea of having even minor repairs of the premises.
I am sensitive to smells, and when we were approached with an outstretched trembling hand and rattling the teeth of the African-American beggar with a very bomzhevatogo appearance, my nerves continue such a meal could not stand.
On the way back to Brooklyn, he Called a frequenter of such institutions, explained to me that as new York is not America, and bronkowski McDuck — is not the personification of the American thereof. In the Western part of the United States — it is chic and Shine, even in neighboring States are all different in all aspects heard my criticism. However, such beliefs are absolutely not aroused in me the desire to continue to visit the establishments of this world’s leading network of public catering.
Not counting the auto show was my most successful weekend in new York when I was disappointed in the U.S. McDuck and did not look like the boss live football American ball Maradona.
