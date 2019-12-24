Personal experience of Russian-speaking immigrants: how do we set a new Guinness record in new York
I e-mail came the offer to participate in setting a new Guinness record in the opening of the gifts, — says the author of the YouTube channel “Cinema Wine and Dominoes” Tatyana Rodina. At first I took this email as spam. The essence of the record to 700 people in 5 minutes opened the gifts. All that is in the gift, you take it yourself, plus you get paid for participation. Go!
Here are these gifts, 700 people got to open them at the same time. In the announcement it was said that gifts a good in — ear headphones, powerbank, scooters, robots. No idea how they could put the scooter in this box, but I suspect that these are not gifts, but a piece of paper that says you won and then you go to a certain place and pick up your gift. I wonder what we win?
We got this sticker it means that we have registered.
You had to show your ID — that is, to prove that you’re you, show e-mail, which you got offer, you will pull on the chest sticker to distinguish you from other applicants get free gifts. You drop, grab a gift, break it, see what you’ve won and go home happy. Said that all the action will take exactly 5 minutes.
The representative of the Guinness Book of records records that it was fair and right. If the signal touches the boxes — you will be disqualified, you’re out and in your place appoint someone else. If you do not have time to unpack for 5 minutes — you are also waiting for a disqualification.
In General, I won this.
And the husband won this one.
The girl in front of us won the scooter.
Here are our gifts.
We are extremely cold. They said that all of this will be 5 minutes, actually it was delayed for 2 hours. We were warned that if we want to get the best seats should come early. We arrived in 45 minutes, stood and waited until we launched, then — until it all starts. Started at 13:00 and 14:00.
The result was that the first five tables and got the coolest presents, and including us. Two people won the scooter, one won laser projector, which costs $2500, we won the constructors XIAOMI (Lenin’s worth $145, and my cheaper $45). Also people won wireless headphones.
Had a lot of cheap gifts such as chargers, cheap headphones. Of course, a gift horse in the teeth do not look, plus the fact that people came today, they still get paid. The Guinness record was set. Now I wait until someone else wants to beat him — I’ll go and participate again.