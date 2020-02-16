Personal experience: some of the services offered in the United States, without leaving the car
“Many are probably familiar include MC drive, which you can use to order a Burger or a Cup of coffee without leaving the car, and thus saving time. In the United States went further, and today here you can find a lot of organizations that, like McDonald’s provide this service,” writes the author of the blog That American Life “Yandex Zen”.
Hereinafter in the first person.
This service is called drive-through or drive-thru. It was invented in 1930, but not for use in McDonald’s restaurants, and in banking services. Such drive-thru today and are found in many banks. Service the unit at this point equipped with intercom, pneumatic tube system, cameras and Bank forms by which you can obtain most of the services that the Bank provides, without leaving the car.
Also many banks have drive-thru ATMs. Handy thing, especially if you are afraid to withdraw money from an ATM that is situated in some dark alley.
Among the unusual drive-thru services in the USA are:
Chapel A Little White Wedding Chapel, which is equipped with “Tunnel of love” where are carried out the official wedding ceremony.
The Drive-thru at the funeral services of Robert L. Adams Mortuary in Compton, California. This funeral home provides the opportunity to Express visit and reverence the memory of the deceased. Those people who have not visited the main farewell ceremony, you can use the drive-thru at a convenient time to say goodbye to a relative or friend.
In some States (where not prohibited by law) are stores for the sale of alcohol with the service of drive-thru. All you have to do is order the product at the assistant, open the trunk and wait until he had all Packed in your car.
In the U.S. there are also places for prayer format the drive-thru. Usually these booths are staffed by volunteers who can pick up the prayer and read it together with the traveler. Well, if you want to visit this place at night, there is always the Bible and other religious literature.
The office of the Kocian Law Firm, company, legal services in Manchester, Connecticut, are equipped with a drive-thru, because, according to them, this helps to expedite the issuance and acceptance of documents, as well as convenient for clients with injuries who find it difficult to get out of the car and sit in it.
In some counties in California, there is a drive-thru service to vote. A special booth with boxes of bulletins installed for those who cannot attend the election in person, but wants to use their right of expression through voting in absentia.
In addition to these locations drive-thru are also found in pharmacies (very convenient to obtain prescription drugs), libraries, grocery stores, cafes and restaurants. In many cases this is good, saves time, saves you from finding a Parking space, and if the court of the bad weather, and from useless Jogging in the cold.
