Personal experience: what I can do in the United States, which could not in Russia
What freedom there are Russians in the US compared to Russia? Or maybe in Russia more freedom? My opinion on the matter shared on the forum Quora business Manager Konstantin Petrenko, who moved to the States from Russia.
Hereinafter in the first person.
It’s hard for me to name any of the freedoms that I have in America and I was not in Russia.
Perhaps it can be argued that in the US it is easier to participate in anti-government protests, but I personally witnessed the arrest of 400 protesters on the steps of the Capitol building in Washington. In addition, videos of the repression of the protests “Occupy wall street” or the unrest in Ferguson (mo) are no different from the situations in the Russian protests.
Personally, I’m not interested in participating in any protests in Russia or the United States, so I don’t care how easy or difficult it is to do. I am sure that most people have the same opinion.
One major advantage I’d give US, is that here I have never felt the need to bribe officials to get necessary documents. It’s actually not a question of freedom, but it is a matter of convenience, justice and dignity. Unfortunately, corruption is still widespread in Russia, and it is difficult to achieve certain results without bribes of any form of favors or special personal connection.
Not only is that frustrating having to pay extra money for things that should be free or be provided at a low standard rate. The real problem is that corruption makes you feel small and helpless, and it affects how you perceive yourself.
On the other hand, America is a very bureaucratic, litigious and somewhat puritanical society, and it restricts a lot of freedoms that are available to the Russians. Americans constantly live under the weight of what they think about others who can report them if they do something wrong, will go where they cannot go; they know that someone may sue them for their business or private things. Russians do not bear such responsibility, and as a result they enjoy greater freedom in choice behavior.