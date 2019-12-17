Personal experience: what I did in Russia, and ceased to do in the USA
Moving to another country is always a cultural shock and a long period of adaptation. There are a lot of nuances, to which the people have to get used to and adapt, but it’s not always a bad thing, very often that’s what can make us better, more patient and open. The author of the blog “Made in America” on “Yandex.Zen” told me that she did in Russia ceased to do in the United States.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Never driven behind the wheel. In General and at home in Russia, I was not an aggressive driver, but all the Russians are used to driving fast, and it’s true. Here in the U.S., all behind the wheel “a bit lazy”, slow and relaxed, giving each other way at crossroads. A can Park for 10 minutes in a huge Parking-lot near the supermarket, and all the others will stand and wait patiently. No beeps, but the first time looking at these drivers, my leg nervously twitching with impatience.
Close the door for the lock. Well, at night , of course closed , and during the day there. The district did not hear never in all the time of the theft. Several times I even forget to lower the garage door at night, everybody was wide open.
Maybe someone came to see me on tour, but I swear, nothing is missing. Probably the main ingredient of this recipe is to not live in a crime area.
Now at the neighbor’s question “how are you doing?” not telling excitedly how really my business, you know that I start the usual small talk. Said Hello, smiled at each other, a couple of phrases about dogs and children – fled. This, in brief, the purpose of this question. Your feelings and emotions the banks to Russian girlfriends.
Ceased to be surprised by the racial and national diversity. In Russia, the immigrants from the former Soviet republics. And here — different people and faces from all corners of the planet, they change your picture of the world. You respect the differences of others and become more tolerant.
Stopped to think that it is necessary to establish communication with the class teacher children other teachers. Parent meetings at school no, all communication between parent and teacher is reduced to an exchange of letters on the “e-mail”. At first it was unusual, strained, I forgot to read teachers ‘ newsletters, and now – very convenient. I don’t even know the name of the teachers and principal at the school my daughter. In Russia, however, in high school, I appeared once a month to clarify some points.
Began to buy less, for example, clothing. Although the selection is of course immeasurably better. The paradox — she did not understand. Whether that now have the opportunity to buy the best brands, and they are not cheap, the hand does not rise so much to spend. Whether that literally impose you the culture of consumption, the choice is incredible and you get to fly endlessly, constantly come out with better and better products, at some point tired of this cycle, eat them.
Ceased to look for (pardon Moi) turds in the grassbefore sitting down or playing with the kids on the lawn.
I’m glad that the dog owners clean up after their Pets on the streets, everywhere there are special containers for this and reminders on the plates. The lawn clean and designed to lie down, read and relax on it . I as well as local, learned to sit on the ground and anywhere you happen to want.
Not rushing nobody breathing down my neck at the checkout. In the queue to the checkout people here are in meter from each other.
If you stand near, you will look back. Many sellers, especially in the southern States, I love to take time and chat with visitors. According to my observations, and grandmothers it at the checkout something often pushed to the revelation. There is no escape — wait, pray, wait.
Realized that can take my place in the Parking lot near the house. Here it is in my head no one will come. All numbered, lined and attached to a specific apartment. For each apartment, as a rule, 2 Parking spaces.
Stopped to think about how to look for a job here in the office. In the US, more and more people working from home on the computer. For example, appear in the office 2 days a week, the other three work from home. In particular often use these young mothers.
I was no longer ashamed to ask for a box at the restaurant to wrap up the remains of dinner. Stopped worrying about that about me will think. Here the waiter automatically at the end of dinner he asks you – do you take leftover food home? Take one ear does not lead, it’s paid out of your pocket.
Don’t wear makeup every day. Yay! Here you can safely skip this entire makeup. And no one will think you are lost to society and no longer feel a woman. You – what you yourself think. And women here think to myself that each of them is a treasure, its size is her pride, and the boyfriend has no choice if she suddenly decided not to shave my legs. Such a philosophy.
Stopped coming, I came out of the blue. Respect yourself and others – the unwritten rule of American society. The waiter, the homeless, the bus driver here say “sir” — just like a Senator or banker on wall street. Only once in a year and a half I have encountered rudeness in Miami (FL), when our car cut in front of, and in response to our signal showed a well-known finger. But we’re even amused at the moment, I have not experienced this, we laughed for a long time, although the law could easily sue the driver.
Stopped to think about where to go to toilet. Especially in the city centre, especially with a child. Here you can go to any cafe, Museum, shop and calmly ask where you “corner”. And to buy while you don’t have to.
Try not to stare long at strangers. Americans are very frightened, and they immediately start wondering if you were okay.
In Russia that almost immediately called. Here, texting or talking to the answering machine. It saves my time and the time of the interlocutor, who may be busy at this moment. Although at first I exploded when I heard “leave your message after the tone”.
Ceased to believe that the Americans ‘ smiles are fake. Smile here — it’s just an element of politeness, but the man from Russia after our straightforward that it seems false. To be nice means to be a civilized human being. I now became generous with compliments and smiles, it doesn’t cost anything, all of this combined creates an atmosphere of goodwill around.
Could hear the neighbors behind the wall. If suddenly in the evening the neighbors were rowdy enough to come to him, to make a “sweet look” and ask the angelic voice: “Guys, I’m worried, are you all right?”
It is the signal that they interfere with the neighbors and it’s time to quiet down. Otherwise, I can call the police, and she arrives quickly and always, and neighbours may face a fine or detention as the troublemakers in the area.
Ceased to be surprised by the number of disabled people on the streets. Here is really a street is a barrier –free environment. Buses with ramps, races to the store, special car seats in shopping , social support programs, heaps of Parking for the disabled. And Park the ordinary man at these Parking lots, pardon the jargon – just dumb. Plus fined. In regular schools, not in private boarding schools, with children learning in special classes and children with down syndrome, and autism.
Stopped arguing about politics. Everyone here is entitled to their opinion, their views. Do not argue with this and not trying to convince you.
Stopped carrying cash in my wallet. Almost. A credit card may be your main financial instrument here. When we went with a neighbor to a jazz club, and the husband began to pay off in the end of the evening in cash, our friend said that paying with cash is very rare, for example in the case when spend the evening with his mistress and want to hide from your wife your spending, which can be seen in the report of the Bank credit card.
Stopped stroking outdoor cats, because they are not here. I’ve seen in a year and a half to 2 cats and the leash. Cats do not roam here on the streets, and stray dogs. Therefore, the remains of meat and bones here have to throw in the garbage, to feed certain. But under the porch I have a pair of chipmunks living, balcony running the whites and tomatoes in the garden eating deer.
Stopped to assess the status of people by their appearance. Here, millionaires and pensioners — shirts. The first can be found only in the district where he lives.
Stopped rudely speaking to the children (it’s ugly) and ceased to say which book I read (that nobody wants).