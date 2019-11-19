Personal experience: what not to do in the U.S. not to fall into an awkward position
A Russian-born Karina, known in Instagram as @karina_kudinova, 5 years living in the United States. Specially for publication AdMe.ru she shared information about what better not to do in the US, if you don’t want to get into an awkward situation, to get a significant fine or even to deal with the police.
Hereinafter in the first person.
My name is Karina. I was born and raised in St. Petersburg, and there received his education and married. And in 2014 my husband and I moved to Seattle (WA), where now both work in the IT industry. Today’s my story about why tourists in the States often get trapped.
12. Think twice about what to bring to USA
Before you travel be sure to check out the border the US customs service with a list of what must be declared when entering the country and that generally it is impossible to carry. To the second point, in particular sausage, dairy products, seeds, plants and more. But canned industrial products, except for products containing meat or chicken for personal use can be imported.
It is clear that if you fly just as a tourist, then probably none of this is to take no plan, but if you’re going to visit, it is possible unknowingly to grab something.
My friend once drove some exotic spices which in fact was the seeds. All this has seized control and made a note in my file. The next such violation, she could face a fine of $300. Yes that there, I once parents put some seeds for a friend who couldn’t find a specific variety of tomato. Every now and again on the border with addiction being taken care of all my stuff.
11. Tipping in the US is not 10 %, and 15-20 %
And 15% is if you are unhappy with the service, and 20% is standard, if I liked everything. And, frankly, I and my friends have repeatedly faced with the fact that the waiter can come and ask if there is an error, if tips do not meet this standard. Now quite often you can see the tip is already included in the bill, so be careful when paying.
Still it is important to know that the tip then decided to leave for all services, not just in restaurants. Haircut, manicure, car wash — anywhere you did.
10. Restaurants must be booked in advance
I can’t say what it is connected, but waiting lists and long queues at restaurants is a normal thing for US. This is true even of inexpensive establishments. So if you value your time, book a table in advance.
9. Taxes on purchases are not listed on the price tags
In addition, each state tax your (most often a scatter of +5-10 % to the cost of purchase). And we, in Washington state, even in different cities have different taxes. So when at the checkout you will see a different, higher cost of goods, do not worry, this is not a bug, this is the same tax.
8. To public transportation prepare a trifle
If you are going to move around the city by public transport, be prepared for the fact that the date was not given. Payment is made through a special terminal, which is simply not equipped for this. Cards for payment do not take. So, once the travel distance is only 2 stops cost me $10 because I was late.
7. Not all of America is equally safe
As elsewhere, the United States is full of contrasts. In the same Seattle, where I live, there are some areas where you can and a car full of things open to leave — no one will take, but somewhere just not afraid to break the glass on the guarded Parking. And then it happened to me.
Most of the areas really are as safe as possible, and tourists often forget about basic safety rules. In the past year, with a difference of about 2 weeks 2 of my friends was robbed in San Francisco. “We just for a second, got out of the car to take pictures, and things remained in the back seat”. Then they had to fly to another state to recover the documents for departure from the country.
I would like to mention the Tenderloin district in San Francisco, which you just ignore. It is dangerous, is a district in the heart of the city and is bordered by prestigious neighborhoods. I wandered in there once by accident and very glad that nothing did not happen. But my friend just the day snatched from the hands of the phone.
6. If something happens during the trip, do not run in Emergency
It’s funny, but this is not even know by many locals. The fact that in the US there are 2 kinds of agencies where you can obtain emergency medical care: Emergency and Urgent Care.
What’s the difference? Emergency is emergency care, and there it is necessary to apply only in the case if your condition is life threatening. They are engaged in serious injury or save a life, and bills out thousands of dollars.
With minor illnesses and injuries should go to Urgent Care (ambulance). Prices and there not the most pleasant, but much lower than in Emergency. In General, the same as receiving a specialist — a few hundred dollars.
5. In some States, there are still absurd laws
Probably some romance USA lies in the fact that each of them lives its own life, but it is necessary to take into account while traveling. Some States have strange laws that really must be respected. For example, in Oregon it is impossible to refuel the car at the pump there are special people. For violation of this law is a penalty.
4. Parking — no easy task
If you took a car, be careful when Parking here very seriously check whether your car is parked.
Do not try to leave the car in front of a fire hydrant or too close to it. Not only that, it relies fine, but if suddenly a fireman the hydrant will need, they can just break the glass in the car to access it. You also can not leave the car in one place for more than 72 hours — it can take on pulled away. And it will cost a pretty penny.
And, in General, be sure to look at the signs on the roadside. Somewhere you can only Park for an hour, around 2, where some Parking is allowed only at certain hours.
3. What you need to know about Bank cards
Be prepared for the fact that it is not always the Russian card “pass” in American stores and restaurants. Be sure to bring cash just in case, if you do not want to part with a tidy sum of the fee for withdrawing money in local ATMs.
Not everywhere has PayPass and ApplePay, so before you complain about a non-working terminal, check if it has these wonderful inventions of mankind.
2. There are topics, which are in communication with the Americans should be avoided
Many of the topics that we often discuss, is considered inappropriate or even offensive in the United States. This, in particular, racial and gender issues, religious preferences, overweight. Naturally, you cannot use words with the letter N against black Americans.
We should also refrain from exclamations like, “Oh my God!”, “Lord!”: they can be perceived negatively by religious people, of which there are many. After each took off “My God” I was horrified to look into the face of the interlocutor, to understand if he thinks I’m the devil incarnate.
In addition, Americans are very law-abiding. And that’s cool. But one time I when a colleague blurted out that Russia has downloaded something from torrents. She looked at me like I robbed a pig-a moneybox of an orphaned child with a disability with an incurable disease. More I about this no-no, not even kidding.
1. To turn red — is this normal
Right turn on red light — a common situation in the United States, the law allows it. If there is no individual sign that this place is forbidden. Allocate it in a separate paragraph, because even the smiling and good-natured Americans often starts furiously honk if you’re standing on the same turn and block the passage.
Bonus: don’t forget that to get into an awkward position in the United States and with their compatriots
In the US you quickly realize that you have a superpower, which is that you all understand it, and your Russian nobody. Our neighbor Brian, for example, knows that if I talked in to it by chance and I with high probability with a sweet smile on something complain. But this superpower has also a reverse side — to be trapped still possible, especially in tourist areas.
Once we got to the observation deck to see the famous Hollywood sign to take pictures. At some point, the turn comes 6 young lads. And away — they were photographed together, separately, in pairs, back together again, but with bare torsos. My husband anger already escapes “such As $@*;’# be?!” Then one of them approaches him in fluent Russian and asked could he take pictures. I have laughing tears in his eyes welled up. They apparently heard and decided so witty to get back at him.
And one of my friends in the mountains on a narrow path ran into a chubby woman around that does not work. Without thinking, he said to his companion something from the series “the Americans-weight-burgers”. The woman turned around and said, “Come if so hurry up”. Oh, he was ashamed. I would have died on the spot.
Here, perhaps, and all the main points that I wanted to pay attention to. The USA is a wonderful country where you can spend an unforgettable time and gently love her forever, but of course, you have to go prepared that all emotions were not greased by some unpleasant event.
And have you ever, while abroad, to get out of ignorance in an awkward situation?