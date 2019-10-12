Personal lawyer trump Giuliani became the target of an investigation
On Saturday, October 12, it became known that U.S. Federal prosecutors launched an investigation in respect of a personal lawyer Donald trump Rudolph Giuliani. He is suspected of violation of laws on lobbying, according to the newspaper The New York Times, citing its sources.
The publication stresses that the investigation is directly connected with the sensational case of Leo Parnassus and Igor Fruman, two businessmen with Ukrainian roots, who were arrested in Washington on 9 October. They were detained at the international airport of the American capital, when they were going to hastily leave the territory of the United States.
It is known that Parnassus and Truman lately often been in Kiev. Prosecutors said that the two tried to help arrange for Giuliani meeting with former and current leadership of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Also they were looking for contacts first, surrounded by Petro Poroshenko, and then in the environment of Vladimir Zelensky.
Now U.S. Federal prosecutors are investigating how Giuliani and his Trustees have influenced the sudden resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. The diplomat herself has testified to members of the three committees of the U.S. Congress who collect data in connection with the “Ukraineitar” scandal, which was the starting point at the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the President of the trump.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter