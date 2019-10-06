Pervert 20 times, took a photo of the feet of the stranger and refused to remove them
The British resident of London came into conflict with an older bearded man, who made 20 pictures of her feet while she walked through China town. This publication reports The Sun.
24-year-old Ollie O’neill came walking down the street when another woman tapped her on the shoulder and said that the man trying to photograph her.
O’neill was furious, yelled at the man and demanded to delete the photos. This elderly man, dressed in a bright red Polo and a jacket, told her that she should be proud of their legs. The stranger said that he was a University Professor from Oslo.
The man at first refused to erase the pictures and said he was going to “study them”. But O’neill continued to swear, and he agreed.
The woman posted a video of the incident on Twitter and was reposted eight thousand times. She said she was shocked by the incident, and reported the incident to the police. Police establish whether the contravention was committed.