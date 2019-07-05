“Pesnyary” are not the same: the Belarusian band will perform in Odessa at concerts in support of two different…
Belarusian group “Pesnyary” performed July 5 in Odessa on a concert in support of the candidate in people’s deputies. Writes about it “Gromadske”.
So, at 133 County Belarusians gave a concert in support of Dmitry Tantsyura, and after an hour and a half — Gennady Chekita, who is running for district 134 in Odessa.
The first concert was attended by Dmitry tantsyura. He said that the performance of “Pesnyary” he has managed in 50 thousand hryvnias.
In the early parliamentary election the candidate is an independent candidate, but is a member of the party “Trust Affairs” — the so-called “party of mayors” Gennady Kernes and Gennady Trukhanov. The concert was full of symbols that party.
Tantsyura concert bribery is not considered.
“Everything is transparent, the concert is funded by my campaign Fund,” he said.
At the second concert, where the “Pesnyary” I went to sing in support of Gennady Chekita, the candidate himself was not.
The leader of the group “Pesnyary” Vadim Kosenko said that has no idea how the question about the performance of the group in support of a particular candidate.
“I’m just an artist, my job is to speak. All questions — to the Director”, he said.
