Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber spotted on a date in new York
At the end of last week it became known that the 25-year-old Pete Davidson broke up with 24-year-old Margaret Coelli. Long to worry about the comedian did not seem to have started a new love affair. The other day he was spotted on a date with 18-year-old Kaia Gerber.
The couple got into the lenses of one of the fans in one of the stores in new York. In the photo, which witness immediately shared in his Instagram, you can see how Pete says Kaye something fun, while she with a smile on his face looking at the screen of his phone.
Other details of the meeting Pete and daughter Cindy Crawford yet — the representatives of the stars has not commented on the rumors about their affair.
We will remind that quite recently, Pete Davidson and Margaret Wilde Kweli — after several months of the novel, they decided to remain friends. To Margaret he met briefly with Kate beckinsale, and before that was engaged to Ariana Grande.
Kaia Gerber, in turn, was in a relationship with model Wellington Grant — last time together they were spotted by paparazzi in February of this year. However, the affair ended quickly due to heavy employment of Kaia. So, in one of his recent interview with British Vogue she admitted that sometimes so very tired at work that she simply does not remain forces to flirt with anyone. While Gerber admitted that he still hopes to one day “find the love of your life”.