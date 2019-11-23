Pete Davidson has revealed the secret of how wins the most beautiful women in Hollywood
Comedian Pete Davidson in his 26 years, has managed to leave his mark in the hearts of many famous beauties. He met Ariana Grande, with her daughter Andie MacDowell Margaret Coelli and even Kate beckinsale. Well, now his new lover was 18-year-old Kaia Gerber, the daughter of the legendary Cindy Crawford. The secret of young Lovelace?
The other day Pete Davidson openly said in an interview with The Paper, as he manages to fall in love with the most famous and sophisticated women.
When I start with someone to meet, then treat your girlfriend like a Princess. I try to do everything in my power otherwise, then why all this? If you are entering with someone in a romantic relationship, then you just have to make your mate feel extra special in the world
— said the comedian.
However, his excessive focus on choice does not always produce the desired result.
Sometimes actively trying to do something nice for stun another person’s hesitating whether to go on further contact. Sometimes that grosses me out. Of course, I feel terrible, “I did so much for you and you still”
— lamented Pete.
Finally, Davidson has made an unexpected recognition. It turns out that in his childhood he was in love with Leonardo DiCaprio. On the wall of his room hung a poster of the Thriller “the Beach” and “Titanic”, after Pete watched it in 3 or 4th grade for many years became his favorite film.
I met Leo twice, once I just shook his hand and quickly ran away,
— remember the touched actor.