Peter is doing everything possible: each Zavorotnyuk sure of a positive result of treatment
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with cancer of the brain in a private Moscow clinic, supported by many friends and colleagues. They hope for a recovery of the actress and pray for her health. Your words of support expressed and TV host Yuri Nikolayev, with whom Anastasia worked together for almost two years they spent in the same dressing room.
“You know that Peter Chernyshev loves Cindy and is now beside her, not moving. I pray for Nastya. Perhaps our energy, words of encouragement will help her to overcome the disease. I wish Nastia recovery and all the very good. I hope and am sure that everything will be fine”, said KP.ru Yuri Nikolaev, who knows what cancer is. A few years ago he revealed Oncology.
Broadcaster condemns those who commented on the health of the actress, without knowing the details. Especially focuses on information from the producer Andrey Razin and actor Stas Sadalsky.
“What’s really happening — is not clear. I don’t want to aggravate or to delve into the details of the disease, who do not know. To be among people who do not know about the status of Anastasia, but say something don’t. Just pray for Nastya“, — said Nikolaev.
He added that after the meeting with Peter Anastasia was truly happy. And husband doing everything possible to cure his beloved.
“Everything happened in front of my eyes, in front of me. With the appearance of Peter in her life she lit up with happiness. And I rejoiced in their Union with Peter. He is a guy of very good, decent kids… And Nastya came to us on the project. And I was Nasty at home. Saw her touching among children. And they were on my birthday. Seen how she relates to the parents. Saw her and a loving daughter, and loving mother. Saw tenderness and a touching concern Peter refers to the girl, loves, protects. Attitude to Anastasia I have a very good“—said TV presenter.
About his illness Nikolaev does not want to talk. Now the disease had retreated.
Zavorotnyuk ex-boyfriend and partner on the series “My perfect nurse” Sergey Zhigunov has refused to comment on rumors about the disease Zavorotnyuk.
We will remind, native also not comment on the health of the actress. Husband, mother and children are with her in the clinic.
Peter Chernyshev said in a telephone conversation with a friend: “Pray.”
They also reported that the car crash had the second operation. This was confirmed by the singer Katya LEL. She believes that a higher power will help the actress recover.
