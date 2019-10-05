Petrosyan entered the apartment Stepanenko and looked at what the former under the jacket (photo, video)
Famous Russian comedian Evgeniy Petrosyan for the first time after a divorce was able to get in once shared with ex-wife Elena Stepanenko apartment.
Photo & video “penetrate enemy territory” published in social networks a comedian lawyer Sergei Zhorin.
According to him, Stepanenko “was unhappy, but she had to admit it.” The lawyer accompanied his client during his visit. The Gorina, by the way, Stepanenko the apartment is not allowed, even though he proudly said in the stories: “I Came to the former”.
The lawyer had to be removed, standing in the hallway. Removed everything and she Stepanenko. Petrosyan saw her phone number underneath. “All phones Shine from under the jackets,” said to the camera Petrosyan.
The lawyer took the documents and personal belongings out of the apartment and left the room.
Recall that Petrosyan has ceased to hide his relationship with another woman.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter