Petrosyan lit up on the “New wave” with his young mistress: the network got the video
Famous Russian comedian Evgeniy Petrosyan ceased to hide the relations with assistant Tatiana Brownboy after the divorce with Elena Stepanenko.
Together they not only go to expensive resorts, and attending entertainment events. For example, yesterday a couple came to the final concert of the festival — to hear Rita Yelling, the newspaper writes Super.
It is noted that Petrosyan and Brukhanova together entered the room and sat down next to the jury, among which was Philip Kirkorov, Igor Krutoy, Sergey Lazarev and other stars.
The entertainer was dressed in a shirt, pants with suspenders, and behaved freely and positively. His young bride was dressed in a bright sundress down and watched the reaction of others to their designer handbag.
Seeing to it camera photographers, the beloved artist began to hide behind a makeshift fan.
We will remind, 73-year-old Petrosyan has officially divorced his wife Elena Stepanenko in November last year. They were married for 32 years. It was reported that the new sweetheart of the artist became his 29-year-old assistant Tatiana Brukhanova. It is considered blamed for the divorce humorist Elena Stepanenko. However Brukhanova deny that you destroyed a family. They say that Petrosyan and Stepanenko has long been all about work and not family relationships.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the scandal of the divorce rumors helped Petrosyan and Stepanenko considerably to increase the prices for their performances.
