Petry and Poehling happy to turn the page
MISE À DAY
Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling said they were happy to begin the new chapter of their careers, a day after being traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
< p>It was an open secret that Petry's days were numbered in the Quebec metropolis, as he asked if he could pack his bags to be closer to his family in the United States. He breathed a sigh of relief when his agent told him that general manager Kent Hughes had traded his services for those of Quebecer Mike Matheson.
“I was in the basement playing with two of my boys, told the American rear in videoconference, Sunday. My phone was in the other room and I had a missed call from [Hughes]. My agent immediately called me to tell me that the transaction had been concluded.
“I broke the news to my wife and kids, and everyone was extremely happy to be joining the Penguins.”
Petry said he would only need four hours of road to travel between Pittsburgh and his home in Michigan, which will make his family life easier.
“The last few years, with COVID, have not been easy for anyone,” he noted. But living in Canada, very far from my family, was very difficult. I had problems both on and off the ice last season.
“There are a lot of things [in Montreal] that we really enjoyed. But it's good that this chapter is behind us and that we are closer to home.”
Beyond the practical advantages of this transaction, Petry is leaving a rebuilding team to join a team that will aim for top honors until the retirement of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kristopher Letang.
“I'm happy to play with these guys rather than having to watch them in defense, he concluded. The most exciting thing for me is to join a team that is ready to win.”
Poehling ready to learn
Since being selected for the first round of 2017, Ryan Poehling was never able to prove beyond doubt that he deserved his place in the Bettman circuit.
He indicated that he held no grudge against CH, but he was happy to be able to wipe the slate clean.
“I loved Montreal and the teammates I had, he said. I think [the Canadian] wanted to move on and it was a shared feeling. I wish them the best; they treated me well and I had a lot of fun.
“I am excited to join this great [Penguins] organization. I think I will fit well in the team. Learning from some of the best players of all time will be a very rewarding experience,” he said, referring to Crosby, Malkin and Letang.