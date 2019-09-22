Peugeot 907 V12: one of those machines that did not make sense
The more time you spend with concept cars, the less they understand. Really the whole idea is to seduce a man that will never exist?
Look at the Peugeot 907 Concept. This thing debuted in Paris in 2004 and for a time traveled in 2005. It was a true madness, which appeared in the midst of the Renaissance Ferrari Enzo, Porsche Carrera GT and Mercedes-McLaren SLR.
It was a front-engined rear-wheel drive car built in a single copy. He moved under the effect of 500 HP from its 6-liter V12, cobbled together from two V6. The chassis was advertised as state of the art – carbon structure and suspension double wishbone. Transmission – 6-speed sequential gearbox from racing supplier Sadev.
Machine length equal to 4.37 m, width of 1.88 m, a height of 1.21 m and a wheelbase of 2.50 m. the Salon, which can comfortably sleep two people, is located directly in front of the rear axle, providing a very long nose. The mass is about 1400 kg. Under the transparent bubble on the hood you see 12 of the intake pipe as the original Ferrari Testarossa.
It seems that there were only 907 in order to draw attention to the sedan and coupe 407 with a similar smile “on her face.” Was it worth all the pain I had experienced many authentisity, fell in 907?