Peugeot built four-wheel-drive Boxer for travel
The company Peugeot will show at the auto show in Le Bourget conceptual four-wheel drive minibus Boxer 4×4 which allows to travel in comfort, even outside of asphalt roads.
Le Bourget is best known for his large-scale air show. But it holds a major automotive event. From 28 September to 6 October in the suburbs of Paris will host an exhibition of vehicles for relaxation. The company Peugeot has prepared an off-road van 4×4 Boxer that is a hybrid SUV with a caravan.
The concept Peugeot Boxer 4×4 went long-wheelbase modification of the van L3. The car has increased ground clearance: 30 mm front and 50 mm. As every self-respecting SUV, it has a protective plastic body kit and “toothy” tires BF Goodrich. The body is painted dark green paint. The list of regular equipment includes an additional led section on the roof, ladder and expedition roof rack.
The interior space is divided into four zones: the driver’s seat, kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom. The van can comfortably travel to three people. The route will help Waze navigation built into the Alpine media system with 9-inch touch screen. The car has a lot of extra places for storage as well as electric boats and canoes – for the true lovers of eco-tourism. Under the hood of a running diesel engine BlueHDi turbo 165 BHP and 370 Nm, which is combined with a 6-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive system.