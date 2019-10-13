Peugeot is going to remove the name plate GTi
The manufacturer of the iconic 205 GTi can no longer use the GTi name on their sports models.
Instead, he could replace it with a badge Engineered Peugeot Sport, which debuted on the 508 Concept shown in Geneva in March last year.
AutoExpress reports that the decision is still pending, but if they go further and drop the item to the GTi, it’s because the following 208 may be electric.
While some in Peugeot believe that the new naming scheme is the best way forward, others aren’t so sure that would be a good step. The leaders of Peugeot UK believe that there is no reason to change on GTi Peugeot Sport Engineered, and as an example, they cited the Porsche Taycan, which is also electric (although it is in a completely different League), but retains the suffix Turbo.
Trying to keep the GTi badge in the upcoming top-line 208, the representative of Peugeot UK said that he has “great resonance and legacy in the UK, and the name of the GTi would be a great fit”.
What would dear Peugeot decided not to go, one thing is certain: the next 208 GTi / Sport Engineered to be faster than the outgoing model, which needs 6.5 seconds to accelerate to 100 km / h and speeds up to 230 km / h.
Rival the Volkswagen Polo GTI, Ford Fiesta ST and Renault Clio RS is equipped with 208 HP and 300 Nm of torque, 1.6-liter turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed. manual transmission.