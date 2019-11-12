Peugeot will build a frame pickup
That the PSA and the Chinese company Changan will develop along the frame of the pickup was announced in 2017. the First debut “celestial” truck model called Kaicene F70 (another name – Kaicheng), the home sale of this car has already started. And will be available soon twin “seventies” under the brand Peugeot: it was believed that the French brand will show its version in 2021, but according to sources, the premiere of new Peugeot may be held in March next year. The test sample is yet unnamed “French” has already been caught by paparazzi, now in the possession of the Argentine publication Autoblog turned out to be a photo of a freight car with virtually no camouflage.
The pictures were taken in Chile, and the production model, Peugeot is expected to establish in Uruguay, in the same factory where today collect the twins Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy. As you can guess, Latin America, and will be the main region for the upcoming truck Peugeot.
So, apparently its Chinese fellow pickup French brand is characterized by a design of the front end: the Peugeot other bumper, grille, headlights and foglights. Under head optics are almost vertical led sections together with integrated lights glowing stripes they form the “boomerangs” daytime running lights. The only item of camo – sticker, which is hidden under the logo and above it the inscription with the name brand.
High-quality photos of the interior of the Peugeot pick-up yet. But, judging by the previously published spy personnel, inside the model is almost completely repeats related Changan Kaicene F70. Salon, by the way, did the original concept Peugeot iCockpit. The vehicle is also probably similar. For F70 provided: the chamber of the circular review, system of the prevention of withdrawal from the occupied bandwidth and prevent a frontal collision, adaptive cruise control.
As for the dimensions, here, obviously, is to focus on the Chinese truck. Kaicene F70 is available in two versions – standard and extended. Size one: length 5530 mm, width – 1930 mm, height – 1835 mm wheelbase 3180 mm. the load platform of a conventional F70: 1600х1595х500 mm. the Second modification is 250 mm longer distance between axes, such option is 3430 mm (the size of the cargo compartment Changan has not resulted). Ground clearance, regardless of the version, is 230 mm. approach Angle is 29 degrees, the Congress – 27 degrees and the fording depth is 900 mm.
Motor gamma, according to preliminary information, the twins have different. So, F70 is offered with a turbo Yunnei Power D20TCIE 1.9 (a licensed version of the Isuzu motor, 150 HP, 350 Nm) and Isuzu 2.5 (version JE4D25Q5A produces 129 HP and 320 Nm, the modification JE4D25Q6A – 150 HP and 360 Nm), as well as with petrol “turboservice” Mitsubishi 4K22D4T 2.4 (211 or 218 HP, 320 Nm). All motors until combined only with the six-speed “mechanics” later “Chinese” may be “automatic”. Kaicene F70 is rear-wheel drive or with rigidly connected front-wheel drive and reduction gear.
The “Frenchman” will be the same engines from the PSA group, in particular, the lineup probably will include a 180-strong diesel 2.0 BlueHDi.
It is unknown whether there will be pick-up by Peugeot in Europe. Changan plans to sell its Kaicene F70 and outside of China. Meanwhile, Peugeot has already got a van, designed together with the Chinese: the model with the unpretentious name Pick Up debuted two years ago, it is a slightly turned Dongfeng Rich, which, in turn, built on the frame of the Nissan Navara 1997. Peugeot Pick Up is only meant for Africa.