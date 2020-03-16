PFCs are reported on the payment of pensions and subsidies in 2019
According to the public report submitted by the Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine Evgeny Kapinos, the average pension in Ukraine in 2019 increased by 16.5%.
According to a report on the work and the budget of PFC in 2019, the average pension in Ukraine on the first of January 2020 amounted to UAH 3082,98, 16.5% (437,32 UAH) more than as of 1 January 2019. Then, the average pension in Ukraine amounted to UAH 2645,66.
It is reported that in 2019, the recalculation of pensions was carried out in several stages and in some cases applied only to certain categories of Ukrainians.
So has been restated discharged from military service of citizens of Ukraine, as well as retirees who continue to work, but got the right to recalculation in accordance with part 4 of article 42 of the Law of Ukraine “On compulsory state pension insurance”.
In addition, pensions were increased on 1 July and 1 December in connection with the change of size of the subsistence minimum.
The report also PFC is noted that in 2019 11.3 million Ukrainian pensioners received payments totaling 413 billion. In addition, 2.5 million Ukrainians were paid subsidies amounting to 10.8 billion hryvnia.
Also in 2019 was scheduled 378,8 thousand new pensions.
Pension Fund expenses for pensions and other payments. Spelled out in the budget for 2019, was 435,9 billion UAH, which is by 21.6% more (77.3 billion UAH) more than in 2018.
Also in 2019, almost 20% (39.7 billion) increased own revenues PFCs.