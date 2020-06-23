PFCs From the beginning of the month paid 93.3% of pensions
In June financing of pensions totaling 36.3 billion UAH, which is 93.3%.
“Pensions June funded by 93.3%. June 23, 2020 Pension Fund of Ukraine according to the approved schedule, continues the financing of pensions, June. For pension benefits today is 1.5 billion. Funded pensions June totaling 36.3 million UAH”, — stated in the message.
About it reports a press-service of the Pension Fund.
Indicate that the payment of pensions will be carried out in certain each pensioner the date of payment in the prescribed manner.
As reported, the Pension Fund has developed a new service for automatic pension.
