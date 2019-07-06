Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC live streaming free: preview, betting tips
Already on July 7, “Philadelphia” and “Orlando” will play again, and we will talk about the match in Pennsylvania in the forecast. Will the guests be able to win?
Philadelphia Union
Before the pause, the Philadelphia Cup beat Minnesota (3: 2) and New York (3: 2), but flew out of the US Open from Washington (1: 2, OT). At the end of June, the Eastern Conference leader scored points in New England (1: 1), but lost to the “Townsmen” from New York (2: 4), leading during the meeting. We gave the outlook for the positive odds for the hosts in our forecast for that game. On July 4, Union scored three more points in the match against Orlando (3: 1).
Orlando City SC
“City” is not so far from the playoffs. The team of Luis Nani was held in the USA Cup “Memphis” (3: 1) and “New England” (2: 1, OT), and even earlier defeated “Impact” (3: 0) in Montreal (3: 0). “Orlando played poorly in Washington (0: 1), but then he took two points in Ohio (2: 0). After returning home, the “Citizens” were able to score only one goal against “Philadelphia” (1: 3).
Statistics
“Philadelphia” has played 8 of the last 10 matches on both score.
Orlando won 4 of 6 past games.
The teams scored both in the last three points.
On July 4th, Union celebrated success with a score of 3: 1.
Forecast
“Philadelphia” scored a great shape, the team scores a lot, but it often makes mistakes in defense itself. Guests should be enough for one ball. We offer both bets to score.
The forecast for the outcome – the victory of the first.