Philip revealed the secret of losing weight by 40 kg
Has recently become an object of bizarre “jokes” from the husband of the prima Donna Maxim Galkin pop king of Russian pop Philip Kirkorov has never denied that he loves to eat and considers himself a foodie.
According to him, he regretfully observes how many of his colleagues in show business suffer or leave this life at a relatively young age. So he wants to enjoy life and can’t afford to abandon one of the pleasures — delicious food. It is for this reason that the issue of weight loss for Phillip Bedrosovich has always stood sharply enough.
However, more recently, the artist still made the effort and took your diet. The singer lost weight up to 40 kg. About how he managed this “feat,” the singer said in comments KP.
“Secret” weight loss was not “interval fasting”, to which Philip was addicted earlier, while he recall, did not eat for 16 hours, removed from the diet of pastries, chocolate and fizzy drinks, who loves.
“Sport, diet and the desire to impress!” replied the Bedrosovich to the question about his miraculous transformation.
Recall that this method was so effective that Philip was forced to bring in Jurmala festival Laima Vaikule “Rendezvous” 42 suitcase of new clothes, because old clothes became great.
