Phone tapped conversations of the owners: whether so it actually

The company Wandera dealing with mobile security, decided to conduct its own investigation to see whether there is confirmation of a common opinion that our conversations overheard.
In fact, the Internet is full of user reports about the alleged irrefutable evidence that companies like Facebook and Google spying on them to deliver targeted advertising.
In recent months many hits scored videos in which people discuss certain products, and then advertising of these products appearing on their devices.
Experts on cyber security from Wandera repeated on the Internet a number of such experiments and found no evidence that mobile device or app secret have been compromised.
An experiment with two rooms
The researchers put the two phones – iPhone and Samsung – in “audiocount”, where 30 minutes was played is cat and dog food. Two of the same phone was left in a Soundproofed room.
All phones were active applications of social networks “Facebook” and “Instagram”, and Chrome, SnapChat, YouTube and Amazon with all the possible options.
After that, the researchers tested the presence of advertising of food for animals on each of the platforms and web pages. They also analyzed consumption of batteries and the amount of information loaded on the phones during the experiment.
The experiment was repeated at the same time for three days, while on the phone in the “audiomate” there was neither the appearance of advertising for animal feed or high discharge rate battery, or an additional data download of.
The activity of the phones in the “audiomate” and Soundproofed room was identical.
Some data transfer from mobile devices really was, but its activity is not approaching the volume of data transfer if you are using virtual assistants such as Siri or Hey Google.
“This means that the voice recording and its load to the cloud server on any of the applications is not carried out, – said system engineer Wandera James Mack. If this occurred, the load data would be as high as when using virtual assistants”.
Unfounded suspicions
Many years, the telecommunications giants are fighting off accusations of spying on us with microphones embedded in our mobile devices.
Last year the head of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg asked this question at the hearings in the U.S. Senate, he categorically denied the wiretapping.
However, distrust of these companies is growing, and many suspect that they’re still watching.
During the tests it turned out that Android apps load more information in the Soundproofed rooms, while many iOS apps are more active in the “audioconfig”.
Analysts can’t yet say with certainty why this is happening, but intend to clarify the issue.
However, the co-founder and CEO of Wandera the Eldar Tavi sure that no secret of the transmission of any significant amounts of data does not occur.
“I’m ready to subscribe to the results of this study and declare that we have not found any evidence of eavesdropping on the tested platforms, he said. – Of course, this can happen unknown to us, but such is unlikely.”
About us know it all
The results of these studies will not surprise specialists in the field of information security for many years now they see that the Telecom giants already know so much about us that they didn’t need to eavesdrop on conversations in order to bombard the target is.
The fact that advertisers are sophisticated tools that allow accurate profiling of users.
Your location, history, visiting sites, and other data provide enough information to understand what you buy.
They can through social networks to tie you to your friends and figure out which of the things they are looking for, may be of interest to you.
This technology is constantly evolving and improving.
“Advertising that you see is the result of a huge amount of information about you held by these companies. They share this information through an ad network, managed by powerful computers-learning algorithms, says expert in mobile advertising and security from Imperial College London Sotiris Demetriou. Today, they can successfully predict what will interest you, before you yourself will understand.”
Of course, there are cases when some apps were spying on the users.
In June of this year, scientists from northeastern University in Massachusetts checked 17 thousand Android mobile apps around the world.
They found no evidence of bugging, but found out that some small applications sent to a third party, the screenshots and even short videos with phone numbers. However, this was done in the interests of software developers and not advertisers.
Well, needless to say, carried out cyber attacks on mobile devices of well-known politicians and other important persons to commit espionage.
In may of this year WhatsApp confirmed that hackers were able through their app, remote install spyware on a number of devices.
The company said that the cyber attack stood a “an advanced cybercriminal,” and the threat was eliminated.