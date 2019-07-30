Phone use increases the risk of obesity
Scientists from Simon Bolivar University conducted a study that showed that using a mobile phone for five hours a day increases the risk of obesity. The material is relevant content published in The Sun.
The results were obtained during the observations of more than 1,000 students at the age of 19 or 20 years in Colombia. As it turned out, 3 of the 10 young people who worked five hours a day on their devices, were overweight or obese. In turn, these factors increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer and early death.
There fry of the National forum on obesity said on this occasion: “the Researchers are absolutely right. Phone users seem to be simply unaware of the impact their habits. If only they knew about the health risks they face can be refused. One can only hope,” writes live24.ru
It is worth noting that women are especially vulnerable to health problems. Scientists urge to reduce the use of mobile devices, increasing physical activity, to avoid premature death.